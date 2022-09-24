News

Why implementation of VAPP law suffers in Imo

Participants at the Alliance for Africa public hearing on the awareness and implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law in Imo State have disclosed what they perceived as the major snags militating against the full implementation and maximising the benefits of the law. They were of the opinion that enforcement of the law was still an issue, and as such, the inherent benefits in the provisions of VAPPlaw could not be fully harnessed by the people of Imo State.

They noted that to a large extent, the enforcement of the law was wound around the Violence Against Persons Agency, which they said should have been set up in the state, as stipulated by the law. Speaking on the sideline, Marjorie Ezihe-Osuoha, a human rights activist and VAPP law advocate noted that it was their expectation that the State Government, which brought the law into effect, will also be very well disposed to the efficient and effective deployment of the law in the state.

 

