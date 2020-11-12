News

Why INEC can't conduct by-election without police, by Enugu REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday in Enugu declared that it cannot conduct the Isi-Uzo State Constituency by-election in Enugu State without the presence of police personnel. Dr Emeka Ononamadu, Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner, stated this while speaking at the consultative meeting with media practitioners and Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) on Isi-Uzo state constituency election.

It could be recalled that Isi-Uzo state constituency election slated to hold on 31st October 2020 was postponed due to the ENDSARS protests that turned violent in some parts of the country. Isi-Uzo State Constituency in Enugu State became vacant following the death of the member representing the area, late Hon. Chijioke Ugwueze.

The late lawmaker’s wife, Amaka Ugwueze, has emerged as the PDP candidate while the APC nominated Engr. Macdonald Ejiofor Okworfor as its candidate in the postponed by-election. According to the INEC REC in Enugu, “We are here to meet with stakeholders to deliberate on suitable date for Isi -Uzo by-election which was postponed due to ENDSARS violence. This problem was not only in Enugu but the election was also postponed in all the 11 states across the country where election supposed to take place last month.

