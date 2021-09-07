Why INEC engage professors, others for elections – Don

Prof. Mansur Usman Malumfashi of the Faculty of Education, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has defended the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to engage academics in the conduct of elections.

According to him, INEC has a lot of confidence in them and believe they will bring credibility to the electoral process. Malumfashi said this while interacting with journalists in Bauchi on Monday. He said: “The academics were involved because of the confidence that the election agency has in them and the generality of Nigerians.”

The don said academics still have iota of integrity and honesty that make them preferable for electoral roles. Malumfashi said: “But I’m not saying they are 100 per cent foolproof, there may be cases here and there. I’m sure there might be one, two, or three cases where academics were found wanting in the process of conducting elections.

“But I want to say that it is the belief of the generality of the Nigerian people and election agency that yes academics can do better that is why they were entrusted with the assignment of presiding over elections at various levels in the country. “I think they are not doing badly. You can even see from the presentation of the results.

Some are doing it well with full confidence. But somebody, a professor for that matter, could not read his results and make any meaningful presentation, this really speaks very badly of his position. “If you conducted an election and you couldn’t present the results then there is something underneath.

“All together I want to believe that if elections are presided over and announced by academics, they will still have some resemblance of integrity and honesty.”

