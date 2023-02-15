Why INEC must be technically prepared

The long-awaited 2023 general elections are indisputably right here. Before now, we used to say “the elections are by the corner”. But at the moment, I can boldly assert that the polls in question are already here. The elections aretruly here with us, because in just less than three weeks, Nigerians in their number would be trooping into their various polling booths to cast their votes for whosoever they would like to see as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come May 29, 2023 as well as who to represent their respective constituencies in the both chambers of the National Assembly (NASS).

EverysaneanddiscerningNigerian, domiciledeitherathome and abroad, wouldn’t hesitate to publicly say that he/she desires for something not less than free, fair, credible and peaceful polls come February 25 and March 11, 2023, respectively. As we variously clamour or canvass for well transparent and worthwhile polls that would stand the test of time, the electoral umpire –otherwise known as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) – is expected to take into cognizance some key inevitable factors as regards the anticipated credibility of the elections. As today’s world has become conspicuously tech-driven and acknowledgingthatthecurrentNigeria’spoliticalprocessesand activities are powered by various technologies, the INEC must ensurethattheneedfularedonetowardsavertingbothusualand unusual technical hitches at the polls during the two separately scheduled national rituals.

It’s now obvious that the Card Reader or the Bimodal Voter AccreditationSystem(BVAS) isrelativelytheengineroomof the voting process in the Nigeria’s electoral terrain. Against this backdrop, the INEC is required to do everything humanlypossiblewithaviewtoensuringthatthesaidelectronic device functioned effectively and efficiently as expected by all concerned.

Survey indicates that the use of the said device has in recent timesproventobeoneof themainavenuestowitnessanelection free from all forms of pranks and malpractices. This is the reason every right thinking person who means well for the country he belongs dispassionately advocates for its unending use in the country’s electoral activity. Having been deployed in the past recent gubernatorial elections in Nigeria, the BVAS has hitherto been faced by myriad of technical challenges that ordinarily ought to have been avoided if some pertinent factors were keenly considered by the concerned authorities.

It’sonthispremiseIdeeplyurgetheINECtoimplement variousoutstandingmeasuresthatwould guaranteehitchfree elections as regards the expected deployment of a few tech-driven gadgets at the long awaited polls. As I have earlier strongly advocated for a separate special unit for the continual usage and maintenance of the electronic equipment and allied sensitive materials, I still maintain my stance. Such a unit would ensure that apt and timely attention is granted to the use of the devices.

It would equally ensure that only qualified and experiencedpersonnelareinchargeof theregulardeploymentof the instruments. Believe it or not, the truth remains that it wouldonlytakewelltestedtechexpertstoensureareliable and credible use of the ‘almighty’ card reader. Then, at the various polling units across the federation wherethemachineswouldbedulydeployedfortheelectoratetogetintouchwiththem, acknowledgingthatnowhere inNigeriacouldcurrentlyboastof uninterruptiblepower supply, there’sacompellingneed for theunitor department in charge of the functionality of the equipment to make adequate provisions for alternative electricity source as long as each of the exercises lasts. The only known alternative means of electrification in this part of the world, particularly Nigeria, is the power generating set. Hence, the aforementioned gadget must be made available at each of the polling booths where votes would be cast by the teeming voters domiciled in the recognized political wards nationwide. Similarly, sufficient Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwiseknown as petrol, mustequallybe made available. Insufficient provision of this very material or substance wouldgoalongwayinjeopardizingtheoverallanticipation of the electorate and the accredited observers.

The efforts towards ensuring availability of the PMS must be intensified, especially at this era the product is relatively scarce and expensive across the country. Even though the electronic devices may had been fully charged prior to the D-day, there’s a tendency that in the long run the boosted cells would discharge, thereby making the batteries in need of further charging or boost at the polls. This is the sole reason we cannot avoid providing electricity at the booths. It would be ideal to also inform us that the INEC cannot handle this part of the national consignment without involving some other non-partisan relevant stakeholders.

In view of the above, the various community leaders cum traditional rulers need to be duly engaged or contracted to assist the electoral umpire. It would be the duty of these stakeholders to ensure that the needed power generators are provided at their respective jurisdictions.

I want to warn decisively that such a task shouldn’t be carried out by any political party or contestant, or even a party ally, to avert any sort of partisanship by the INEC ad-hoc officials posted to the polling units. Allowing any vote seeker, either individual or group, to assist the conduct of the elections in any way would definitely create room for derailment or loophole among the electoral personnel.

So, the INEC must be extra careful and extremely guided in respect of this. Inter alia, the BVAS and allied materials must be thoroughly tested and retested to really guarantee adequacy when they are eventually being used at the polls. Now that the Electoral Act has given a go-ahead order to fully implement electronic voting and transmission of votes, the electoral umpire has no excuse on why these sensitivegadgetsshouldn’tbedeployed havingadequately financed the cost of their deployment. The INEC, therefore, needn’t be reminded that the anticipated credibility of the awaited polls lies mainly on the adequacy of theelectronicdevicestobeutilized atthepolls.

Hence, their accuracy must be ascertained prior to theD-day toavertanyformof lossorregret.

Thinkaboutit! Comrade Fred Nwaozor (TheMediaAmbassador) National Coordinator, Right Thinkers Movement frednwaozor@gmail.com +2348028608056 Twitter: @mediambassador

