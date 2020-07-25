…why insecurity persists, by el-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el – Rufai, has explained that insecurity in Kaduna State is being perpetrated by criminal elements who have been killing, kidnapping people and rustling cattle in the entire North-West. The governor explained that the criminality of the bandits gets coated with ethnic and religious hues when it affects communities in the southern parts of the state, where it tends to exacerbate communal tensions and pitch people who have lived peacefully together against each other. El-Rufai stated that his government has taken major steps to secure the area, including ensuring that a military base was opened in southern Kaduna along with two mobile police squadrons, answering a decadeslong demand for enhanced security presence in the area.

