Why investor protection’ll bolster market confidence

The sustenance of protecting investors with relevant rules and regulations will enhance confidence in the capital market. CHRIS UGWU writes

Sound corporate governance helps to lower the cost of capital, and firms are encouraged to use resources more efficiently, thereby strengthening growth. Meanwhile, the degree to which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor for investment decision. However, in Nigeria, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed majorly to crisis in the Nigerian Exchange, even as most countries have recovered from the global financial meltdown. Investors cannot forget in a hurry the unreasonable manipulation of share prices, which firms, in collaboration with dealing members of the exchanges and other financial institutions, indulged themselves, a despicable practice that saw the market bubble to a peak on March 5, 2008, with market capitalisation and index hitting N13 trillion and 66,371.20 points respectively, only to reverse speedily to N6.957 trillion and 31,450.78 by December, 2008. It is therefore not surprising that market regulators have continued to wield the big stick by penalising some companies, especially for market infractions and also finding ways to reward investors who incur losses as a result of wrong doing by dealing member firms and other quoted companies, one of which was the launch of Investors Protection Fund (IPF).

Investors Protection Fund

IPF is a statutory fund established pursuant to Section 197 of the ISA to compensate investors who suffer pecuniary loss arising from the revocation or cancellation of the registration of a dealing member firm by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); the insolvency, bankruptcy or negligence of a dealing member firm of the Exchange; and defalcation committed by a dealing member firm or any of its directors, officers, employees or representatives in relation to securities, money or any property entrusted to, or received or deemed received by the dealing member firm in the course of its business as a dealing member firm. The NGX, had, on September 21, 2012, inaugurated the board of the Fund, with the late Gamaliel Onosode as chairman. Also, the Securities and Exchange Commission, in January 2014, approved the proposed rules to govern the Fund. However, following the demise of Onosode, the Nigerian Exchange, in 2016, appointed Mr. Lawrence Fubara Anga as the chairperson of the Board of Trustees. In line with the provisions of Part XIV of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2007, which requires the NSE to establish and maintain an investor protection fund, NSE launched its IPF with about N625 million in the coffers as at 2013. SEC had, in 2015, also inaugurated a National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF) worth N5 billion. The former SEC Director-General, Mounir Gwarzo, at the ceremony, explained that NIPF would complement the existing Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Investors’ Protection Fund (IPF). Gwarzo said that the global financial challenges made the new NIPF imperative in the nation’s capital market. NIPF, Gwarzo explained, is a trust scheme established to compensate in vestors, like those involved in private placements, not covered under the existing IPF administered by NGX.

NGX facilitates recoveries of shares worth N305.11m

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has said that it facilitated restitutions and recoveries of shares worth N305.11 million for investors in 2020. According to report obtained from NGX, the action is in pursuant to its strategic focus on investor protection. Additionally, 49 claimants who suffered pecuniary losses during the year received N17.02 million in compensation. The Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group, Mr. Oscar Onyema, who is also a Trustee of IPF, said: “This milestone gives me great pleasure as it affirms our commitment to the continuous development of initiatives that will bolster confidence in the capital market. Though the compensation payment may not be a complete restoration, it is a show of good faith on our part to investors. I thank the Board of Trustees for their guidance and commitment, the claimants for their valuable patience, and all other stakeholders for their contributions towards the success of this exercise.” Onyema noted that NGX Group would continue to encourage a collaborative approach to regulation and remain committed to providing a dynamic and robust regulatory framework for the benefit of all its stakeholders, through oversight by NGX REGCO. He explained that as a market regulator, NGX have the task of ensuring that stakeholders uphold their obligations to the market and the investing public, whilst at the same time maintaining a regulatory framework that encourages and develops good practice to make it easy for these obligations to be met and for the market to thrive. “In 2020, we upgraded X-Whistle, our web-based whistleblowing portal that empowers members of the public to report possible violations of the rules and regulations of The Exchange and suspected fraudulent activity within the capital market. “The upgraded portal affirms our commitment to upholding market integrity, protecting investors and building a world-class capital market that is fully digitised. Onyema noted that to promote agility and digitisation in governance, risk management and compliance areas of businesses, NGX inlaunched the SentryGRC platform. “This platform enables organisations to pursue a systematic and organised approach to managing GRCrelated strategy and implementation, thereby creating an enabling environment for increasing efficiency and effectiveness alongside reducing costs. “In addition, we launched X-PO, the first end-to-end online public offerings platform in Africa. X-PO is designed to enhance the efficiency of public offering subscription process and operational workflow to support Issuers in raising capital and enhance the reach of public offerings. “NGX Group will continue to build better digital experiences for stakeholders across online platforms and will keep on positioning itself not only as a credible platform for raising capital but a hub for innovative financial solutions,” he said.

Commitment to zero tolerance on infractions

The NGX, in an effort to achieve a world class capital market, has reiterated its commitment to maintain zero tolerance posture on dealing member firms and quoted companies on violations of rules and regulations. This is on the back of the exchange’s determination to shift gears to drive innovations, centered on increasing global visibility for the Nigerian capital market in the current year. Onyema had said recently that the exchange will sustain a zero-tolerance stance on dealing member firms and listed companies violations to help boost the confidence in the market. He said the exchange intended to develop a larger footprint on the African continent and ultimately, targeting emerging market status adding that it was the reason why it is very much in support of the WACMI efforts and similar programmes. According to him, the improved regulatory environment and performance of quoted companies from 2012 till date had positively impacted on stock market prices and overall market indices.

Regulator’s commitment

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) identified investor protection as one of the cardinal points of market regulation that contributes to deepening the capital market.

Lamido Yuguda, Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, at a recent Capital Market Committee Meeting (CMC), said: “We will like to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment towards zero tolerance for market infractions. “We urge every capital market operator to operate within the market functions approved for it by the Commission. The Commission will not hesitate to deal decisively with any operator who carries out any activities outside the function(s) approved for it by the commission. No capital market can grow without discipline and adherence to laid down rules and regulations.” According to a former Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, one of the ways of growing and developing the capital market is to ensure that investors are able to receive the benefits of their investments. “When people invest, it’s because they are expecting some returns. So, we ensure that no one takes your money away in an illegal manner and also ensure that when profits are declared, investors benefit. “We also encourage investors to try to diversify their portfolio, try to talk to experts and also explore the different vehicles of investments in the market, so, in one way or the other, they will diversify their risks,” she said. Uduk said it was the responsibility of SEC to ensure that investors are not short-changed in any transactions in the market and therefore urged them to participate in the market to grow it. She stated that it is to this end that the Commission is taking steps to reduce transaction costs in a bid to ensure that investors do not bear unnecessary costs. She said: “We are doing a lot to boost investors’ confidence in our market. But I want to say that both local and foreign investors are very good for the market. Investors’ fears can be of two folds, firstly they could be afraid because they feel that capital market operators will mismanage their investments, secondly is looking at the volatility of the market that makes investors skeptical.”

Marker operators’ view

Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, in a telephone chat with New Telegraph, described the development as a step in a right direction that will help to bring sanity in the local bourse. Eze noted that the foundation of a successful market is integrity and where there is integrity, investors feel confident that their funds are safe. To Mr. Olabisi Peter, an independent shareholder, the compensation will boost investors’ confidence and help bring both local and foreign investors back to the volatile capital market. He noted that to build a world class market, SEC and NGX should focus more on investor protection, the restoration and sustenance of investor confidence in the market.

Last line

There is the need to keep on evolving and devising ways to make the market better to ensure that operators work within the confines of rules and regulations.

Like this: Like Loading...