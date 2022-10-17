News

Why investors are turning to LuckyBay Homes-CEO, Ujomu Lucky speak

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited, one of the real estate firms with strong footprints in the Lagos property sector, has declared that his company is focused on developing affordable luxury homes in Nigeria’s capital cities.
Ujomu Lucky Ikechukwu made this assertion recently after showcasing on Instagram some luxury homes recently developed by LuckyBay Homes.

The newly-built houses which come as units of 4 and 5-bedroom fully detached and 4-bedroom terrace homes were in various locations and part of projects the company has completed, including Ivy Court III and King David Court II.

“Without any doubt, we are one of the best real estate development companies in Nigeria today that specialise in the building of affordable luxury houses,” the LuckyBay Home boss asserted.

Speaking further he said: “We did not arrive at this stage overnight. LuckyBay Homes has been in this business since 2017 when I completed my first real estate project. So, it is a journey of patience that has seen us grow from a small-time real estate developing firm to a company handling multiple projects across Lagos, Abuja and Asaba.”

Despite the adverse economic situation in the country, LuckyBay Homes Nigeria Limited has been busy this year building from scratch not less than three housing projects, he further confirmed.

“We now can handle big projects and because of our reputation, many investors are turning to LuckyBay Homes to handle their property development projects,” Ujomu said.

The LuckyBay Homes boss, whose first development project was a couple of five-bedroom fully detached duplexes sold in 2017 and 2018, avowed that the capacity of the company has been scaled up.

“One of our most recent projects included waterfront property of units of 4 and 5-bedroom fully detached and terrace homes,” he affirmed.

 

