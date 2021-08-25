Why investors should be wary of unscrupulous schemes

To avoid being defrauded, investors should desist from investment schemes that promise unrealistic returns. CHRIS UGWU writes

Following the rising rate of illegal fund managers in the economy, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other stakeholders have continued to raise alarm over the activities of these outfits, whose operations have defrauded unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard earned money.

The line of trade of these illegal fund managers, known as ponzi scheme in the developed market, is usually tinted with promises of high returns on investors.

. What is ponzi scheme?

A ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors. Ponzi scheme organisers often solicit new investors by promising to invest funds in opportunities claimed to generate high returns with little or no risk.

In many ponzi schemes, the fraudsters focus on attracting new money to make promised payments to earlier-stage investors to create the false appearance that investors are profiting from a legitimate business.

Market development

Nigeria has made progress in capital market development. The menu of available asset classes has been expanded to include exchange traded funds and the market infrastructure has been modernised and strengthened with the platforms for over-the-counter now established.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has undertaken a number of initiatives to boost investors’ confidence including the establishment of the National Investors’ Protection Fund meant to cushion the adverse effect of losses suffered in the capital market and the e-dividend policy designed to minimise cases of unclaimed dividend.

Other initiatives are the Direct Cash Settlement scheme, which ensures that investors receive their money directly whenever securities are sold; the corporate governance scorecard for companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the recapitalisation of capital market operators.

While these are encouraging developments, the country’s investment climate is beginning to witness a rise among illegal fund managers. According to the annual report of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum, which was unveiled in 2017, the Nigerian investing public lost N11.9 billion to the Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox Ponzi scheme.

Within the last few months, more illegal fund managers had adopted various strategies to collect money from would-be investors. Some of them engage in free seminars at their offices for people to learn more about their products and the money-making business.

SEC, however, has not relented in its efforts at sealing up their premises and going further to educate and enlighten Nigerians on the dangers of such activities.

Crowdyvest Halal Fund example

The attention of SEC was recently drawn to the proposed launch of a Crowdyvest Halal Fund by Crowdyvest an unregistered entity purporting to operate as a corporative society.

SEC in a statement posted on its website said the commission had since issued a Cease and Desist Order to Crowdyvest to stop the launch and operations of the Crowdyvest Halal Fund and any other investment activity which involves soliciting investments and deposits from the public.

The statement, signed by the management, said: “The general public is hereby put on notice and reminded to confirm and verify the registration status of entities offering investment product with the commission and entities offering savings products with the Central Bank of Nigeria”

Two illegal operators get conviction

SEC also drawn the attention of the general public to the judgement of the Federal High Court siting in Abuja on June 28, 2021, in respect of Bara Finance & Investment Limited, wherein the company as well as Messrs Ede Agida Peters and Olom Ojebong Jacob were convicted of engaging in illegal capital market activities and operating an unregistered investment scheme, contrary to the provisions of sections 38, 54 and 67 of the Investments and Securities Act 2007.

SEC, in a statement signed by the management, noted that the court sentenced Mr. Ede Agida Peters and Mr. Olom Ojebong Jacob to one year imprisonment each at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, without the option of a fine.

SEC, however, stated that no pronouncement was made by the court on the commission’s request for the defendants to refund all outstanding monies due to their investors. “The commission, hereby reiterates that Bara Finance & Investment Limited and its promoters are not registered to operate in the Nigerian capital market.

“Accordingly, the public is strongly advised to desist from engaging in any capital market related business/ investment activities with the company or otherwise dealing with the above-mentioned individuals convicted by the Federal High Court,” the commission said.

Threat to protection of investors

The continued activities of ponzi schemes have been described as a threat to the protection of investors, the functioning of a fair and orderly financial market as well as the development of the economy at large.

Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this recently during the opening of a two-day webinar organised by the Attorney General, Alliance-Africa in collaboration with the commission.

Yuguda said the devastating impact of Covid-19 on Nigerian economy, low-interest rate environment, coupled with increased use of online services to interact and transact had helped the proliferation of ponzi schemes.

He said ponzi schemes operators had capitalised on the harsh economic climate to offer unrealistic returns on investment to unsuspecting investors.

These illegal schemes have also been able to solicit new investors and expand their operations through the increased use of online services.

Yuguda, however, stated that the SEC had a statutory duty to promote investor education and the training of persons in the capital market, saying that the programme was organised in furtherance of that statutory mandate.

According to him: “This capacity building programme will afford participants the opportunity to learn contemporary and innovative ways of combating and curbing the menace of Ponzi schemes in Nigeria. “I believe the knowledge gathered from this programme will provide participants new ways of approaching, assessing and tackling the growing problem of ponzi schemes.”

He described the theme of the programme as apt, and its organisation timely, in view of the contemporary challenges confronting the Nigerian financial sector and its regulators, by the activities of ponzi schemes.

“The pervasiveness of ponzi schemes undermines regulatory efforts in developing the capital market, and also negatively impacts investor confidence.

“Ponzi schemes operate with unsustainable operating models that ultimately lead to huge losses for investors.

“Following the collapse of the MMM scheme, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) had estimated that over three million Nigerians lost about N18 billion. Several other illegal investment schemes have cost Nigerians their assets and life savings,” he stated. The SEC boss said the commis

sion’s effort in addressing ponzi schemes was, therefore, geared towards investor protection and preserving market integrity, emphasising that the Nigerian capital market should be a safe destination for investors.

SEC warns Nigerians

SEC said any investment scheme that promised unrealistic returns should be treated with caution. Yuguda called on Nigerians to always check the website of the commission for list of approved capital market operators before making such investment decisions.

He cautioned the investing public against making hasty investment decisions when the returns on such investment are too attractive.

The SEC DG assured that the commission would continue to work with relevant agencies of government and other critical stakeholders in the capital market to tackle the issue of ponzi schemes.

He urged every capital market operator to conduct their businesses within the market functions approved for it by the commission.

The SEC boss said the commission would not hesitate to deal decisively with any operator who carries out any activity outside the function approved for it by the commission.

He said: “The commission continues its campaign against illegal operators in the capital market, especially ponzi achemes and has adopted multi-level engagements with media platforms and regulators of publicity agencies in order to curb the reach and activities of these illegal operators.

“While we continue our activities to resolve the complaints that have been forwarded to the commission through the official channels, it is important to reiterate to the investing public to bewary of unscrupulous schemes that promise unrealistic returns on investment.

“We will like to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment towards zero tolerance for market infractions.

We urge every capital market operator to operate within the market functions approved for it by the commission.

“The commission will not hesitate to deal decisively with any operator who carries out any activities outside the function(s) approved for it by the commission. “No capital market can grow without discipline and adherence to laid down rules and regulations.”

On the performance of the capital market, he said the committee observed that market performance had been mixed, driven largely by domestic and global economic factors, the impact and responses to the pandemic and the regulatory environment.

In line with its mandate, he said the commission had been working on some initiatives that would put the market on the path to recovery.

He explained that the commission had registered two fintech capital market operators, which include a digital fund portfolio manager and a digital sub-broker, noting that more would be registered in due course.

Last line

There is a strong requirement to strengthen regulators’ investor education/ awareness function, especially for retail investors and sustained fight against ponzi for the overall interest of market development.

Like this: Like Loading...