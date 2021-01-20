Why investors should embrace strong fundamental stocks

The current market downturn presents another opportunity for investors to make profitable choices. CHRIS UGWU writes

It is an accepted fact that the equities benchmark index in Africa’s largest economy recorded its highest return, rising 50.02 per cent last year to become the world’s best performing stock market year-to-date. Available statistics showed that activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which opened the trading year at N12.958 trillion in market capitalisation and 26.842.07 in index at the beginning of trading on January 2, 2020, closed at December 31, 2020 at N21.056 trillion and 40,270.72 index points, hence earning a year to date gain of about N8.098 trillion or 50.02 per cent.

The growth in market capitalisation during the year was due to positive sentiment by investors following sustained activation of business continuity process and other innovations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Stock Exchange amidst COVID-19 ravaging the country. According to market analysts, despite recording the best returns, the equities market presents attractive opportunities for investors in form of capital appreciation and dividend return given the low yield environment in the fixed income space.

Also, the stocks are still currently undervalued and present an opportunity for growth in the short to medium term. That’s why stakeholders believe this is the right time to take positon on some quoted stocks that have strong fundamentals.

Positive outlook for Nigeria bourse

Following strong fundamentals of the several quoted companies on the Nigerian capital market, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited had projected sustained positive outlook for Nigerian bourse in 2021. The analysts, in their 2020 Economic and Financial Markets Review and Outlook & Investment Strategies for 2021, said: “We sustain our positive outlook for the Nigerian bourse in 2021 as its overall positive performance in 2020, despite the throes of COVID-19 and the accompanying economic recession, encourages optimism.

“This is also justified by the strong fundamentals of the several quoted companies on account of their resilience during the pandemic and the likelihood that they will remain resilient in 2020.”

They noted that the real sector was expected to keep benefiting from the current low interest rate environment to refinance the loans more cheaply, thereby reducing financing cost and increasing profitability (although cash cows are expected to receive lower interest income).

On the flip side, they said rising inflation and foreign exchange rates could restrict consumer spending and squeeze company budgets, both of which could pose counterproductive to the real sector.

“Overall, we believe the positives should outweigh the downside risks especially for corporates that adopt sound risk management practices. “Armed with the lessons and experiences from the lockdown, we believe that the banks remain poised to sustain their performance in core lending activities as well as non-core businesses such as securities trading, foreign exchange trading activities and fees-and-commission-based transactions given that economic activities have more or less returned to normalcy.

“However, this may be tested in susthe unlikely event of a protracted lockdown on account of a much touted second wave of the flu pandemic – an unlikely proposition, given that the Nigerian economy appears ill-prepared to undergo a shutdown of economic activities – as this could increase non-performing loans and credit losses. We expect the tier one banks, such as Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa and First Bank of Nigeria, are well prepared to continue to lead the industry in the coming year.

“The cement manufacturers were some of the few players that were little impacted by the lockdown as their latest nine months financial performances showed significant growths in turnover and profits after tax from continuing operations.

“We expect the building materials industry to be positively impacted by a boost in construction activities anticipated this year; more so as capital expenditure for 2021 is expected to increase – the Federal Government capex is expected to increase by 54% if the version of the 2021 appropriation bill as amended by the National Assembly is assented to by the Presidency.

“We also expect the healthcare industry to sustain their positive performance in 2021, partly due to anticipated sustained demand for pharmaceutical products to manage the impact of pandemic.

“Total Federal Government budget for the healthcare sector for 2021 increased by 41 per cent to N547 billion, some of which we expect to trickle down to the local pharmaceutical companies especially as the country needs to strengthen local supply chains and become more self-sufficient in the production of pharmaceutical products and other medical supplies rather than depend on imported products given the protectionist stance demonstrated by governments of drug-producing countries during the global lockdown in 2020,” they noted.

Time to leverage undervalued stocks

The current low prices of stocks present investors opportunity to respond to expert advice that in the event of every meltdown in the prices of shares that what investors need to do to reposition in the face of losses in the prices of shares were to invest in the market despite recurrent losses in the recent time so as to gain at the long run.

A financial analyst called on domestic investors in the nation’s capital market to leverage on the current low prices of stocks of companies quoted on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange for future gains. The Managing Director Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, who stated this in a chat with New Telegraph, said the market was ripe for investment going by the current low prices of stocks.

Eze noted that it was obvious that activities would stabilise in the market after the general elections, adding that this was the perfect opportunity for investors to stake their funds in the market. “This is the right time for investors to take part in the equities market, with the prices of shares at their lowest levels. Brokers are confident that after the elections, the market would begin to stabilise and investors would begin to record significant appreciation on their investments.

“Because with the little amount of funds you will buy large quantity of penny stocks or low price stocks, and that enhances your position as a shareholder. If dividends are declared by such companies, the shareholder will earn sumptuous dividend. “The likelihood of being adopted a director of the company is also guaranteed. But with the highly capitalised stocks, investors may use enormous amount of funds to buy a little quantity and when dividend are declared, the take home will not be appreciable and then you cannot think of any appointment as a result of your shareholding.

