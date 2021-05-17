Why it is difficult to end menace of Okadas

The above statement seems to be a recurring poser on the minds of many people in view of the excesses and lawlessness being perpetrated by commercial motorcycle (Okada) riders in many states across the country with the attendant maiming and loss of lives on a daily basis.

Why is it really difficult to check the excesses of Okada riders? The high level of unemployment in the land has no doubt pushed many Nigerian youths into commercial motorcycling.

The use of motorcycle as a means of road transportation is taken to complement motor vehicles, which are an advanced form of bicycles because it is cheap, require no fuelling to operate, and can easily manoeuver through heavy traffic caused by vehicles. What do we have today?

There has been no effectivestrategytoregulateOkadaoperationsasameans of transportation and in no time, it had become an all-comers’ affair as criminal-minded persons began touseOkadafortheirnefariousactivities.

Many politicians often use the donation of motorcycles to the people as constituency projects. Several kidnappers, rapists, and armed robbers see motorcycles as an easy get-away transport system in aiding their criminal operations. Partof thereasonsfortheriders’recklessnessisthat mostof themareneithertrainednorlicencedtooperate thus, constitutingfatalriskstothemselvesandsociety.

Often high on psychotropic substances, most ridersthrowcautiontothewindsandignoretraffic rules with impunity, but those making case for the continuedexistenceof Okadahadarguedthatmost of theoperatorsdonothavetherequisiteknowledge of road safety laws, as they have called for better education and enforcement of traffic rules.

The story of Okada riders is virtually the same – they are known to over-speed, ride without helmets and side mirrors – as the police often watch such lawlessness without doing much to correct the ugly situation. The recurring decimal deserves urgent attention. InLagosState, thegovernmenthadannounced restrictions on Okada and tricycles in six local government areas in the state in January 2020.

The government had claimed that over 11,000 persons were killedbetween2011 and2019 while600 deaths were recorded between 2018 and 2019.

At a point, the casualty figures became worrisome such that the government’s main hospital had a section designated as ‘An Okada ward’. In a move to address the challenge, the Lagos State government proscribed Okada and tricycles from plying 40 bridges and flyovers across the state. Whatisstaring usinthefaceisthatwith thepopulation of Lagos, predicted to double by 2050, there is theneedtoembarkonthemassiveerectionof transportinfrastructuresuchasmetroandunderground networkstomeetupwiththepopulationsurge. Apeepintoareportof theFederalRoadSafety Corps October Road Traffic Crash (RTC) Report 2016, gave another scary outlook that commercial motorcyclistshaveremainedamajorcauseof fatal road traffic accidents across the country.

AccordingtotheFRSCreport, motorcycleaccidentsranked third aftercars, whichaccounted for 457 cases or 36 percent, followed by mini-buses with 243or19percentof thetotalfigures. TheCorpshad to advise the Secretary to the Government of the Federationtoencourageandfacilitatestategovernments to ban the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes.

Before then, the NationalCouncil on Transporthadrecommendeda nationwidebanon commercial motorcycles in Nigeria. In tackling the challenge, some states in the north have banned the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes as applicable in Plateau, Kano, Katsina, and Kaduna. In 2010, Plateau State signed into law, the bill prohibiting operations of commercial motorcycles within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

The law was initiallyresistedbytheoperators, butthestatestillwent ahead with its implementation even though Okada riders operate in the suburbs, they are not allowed in the city centre before the state the government allowed the introduction of tricycles though motorcycleridersreportedlymakeincursionsintothecity centre by beating security agencies.

In 2011, Kano State banned the use of motorcycles as a means of commercial transportation and subsequent administrations have sustained the ban.

What was allowed was the riding of motorcycles by only one person and this was done to check activities of insurgents that were found to be using motorcycles to commit atrocities Over the years, Okada riders in Kano State appear to have circumvented this arrangement while a considerable number were known to have gone into the operation of Tricycle (Keke), which was introduced as an alternative to motorcycles in the city and other major towns.

Following persistent security threats in Kaduna State, as Boko Haram was using motorbikes to wreak havoc, the government enacted a law banning Okada in the state capital.

It went ahead to introduce Keke while the use of Okada was limited to the satellite towns. But despite these moves, commercial motorcycle operators are still seen within the metropolis illegally and carrying passengers to restricted areas. In Katsina State, the government banned the use of motorcycles for commercial purposes between 7pm and 6am.

The order, which was backed with law, applies to all except members of paramilitary agencies and police personnel.

Moving away from our dear country, the experience from nearby Ghana and Sierra Leone, suggests that the story is not too different as almost the same motorbikes create a nuisance by violating road traffic regulations.

The Central MotorTraffic andTransport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service had to organiselessonsforselectedOkadariders, justasthe GhanaMedicalAssociation(GMA) hascalledforan embargo on Okada operations in the country until such time that policies are put in place to regulate their use. Inwhatcanbeconsidered asacollaborative intervention, the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority (SLRSA), police, and Okada Bike Riders AssociationhadtoworktogethertoproduceRoadRulesand Regulations for Commercial Bike Riders.

What the case studies suggest is that Okada problem is not only peculiar to Nigeria, but that with the joint effort of stakeholders and putting in place necessary legislation, the issue can be properly addressed.

Politicians should look for other means of touching the lives of their people without flooding the streets with motorcycles.

This time around, our securityagentsshouldbemoreeffectiveincurtailing the excesses of Okada riders byenforcing traffic laws, designated lanes should be assigned to Okada to reducedcontactswithmotorists, unemploymentcrisis shouldbetackled, andeffectivecollaborationshould beembarkedbyridersassociation, police, roadsafety corps, toseethecurrentchallengeasacollectivetask that must be tackled headlong.

• Dr. Kupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State @AdewaleKupoluyi

