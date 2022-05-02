News Top Stories

Why it’s difficult to rescue railway kidnap victims – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the security agencies were finding the rescue of the kidnapped victims of the Kaduna railway terrorists’ attack difficult because they were being used as human shields.

This came as he directed the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to immediately set up a Situation Room for the coordination of the rescue mission and for a minute by minute engagement with the families of the captives.

The President, who said the government would explore every opportunity to secure the captives alive and unhurt, said this Monday while receiving some FCT residents at State House on Sallah homage.

He said: “Let me assure Nigerians that the bandits are just pushing their luck, but this is only for a while before they are finally crushed. They are using civilians as human shields, thereby making it difficult to confront them directly.”

According to the President, bandits and terrorists, unlike professional soldiers, do not respect the rules of engagement and could resort to harming hostages when attacked.

 “They don’t care about killing their hostages if they come under attack. It’s a delicate situation that requires wisdom, caution and also patience. Any rescue operation that results in the death of any hostage cannot be deemed a success.

 “The government doesn’t want this kind of tragic outcome. It’s a complex situation that demands proper handling. The primary objective of any rescue operation is to free the hostages safely, unharmed and alive.

 “Let me make it clear, however, that defeating the terrorists and bandits’ requires more than weapons; we also need human intelligence which is necessary to frustrate terrorist plans. The people and community leaders should help our security officials with information about the activities or movements of criminal groups,” he added.

President Buhari urged Nigerians to create a hostile environment for criminals hiding in communities, admonishing that “by protecting criminals from exposure, you are endangering your own security and the security of your own community. No criminal can thrive in an environment where he faces the risks of exposure by the people.”

He said a stronger synergy between security agencies and communities will make a huge difference in defeating banditry and terrorism in the country.

Buhari allayed fears that bandits will grow to yet another big challenge as faced by the Boko Haram threat, assuring that the administration would never allow such to happen.

“This administration has allocated huge resources to improve the capacity of our security forces by timely giving them adequate equipment and improving the welfare of personnel to boost their morale.

“Abuja has witnessed remarkable improvements in terms of security. In the past terrorists had made it almost impossible to conduct our normal lives. Road barricades had overrun the capital city and people had to pray in fear because of the anxiety of terrorist attacks. No place in FCT was beyond the terrorist. Not the United Nations building, nor the Police Headquarters.

“But today, the situation is no longer so. We have significantly weakened and crippled the capabilities of the Boko Haram terrorists so much that they no longer have the ability to seize, and occupy any Nigerian territory without being repelled by our gallant troops.

“Of course, we can’t say that the terrorists are one hundred percent destroyed, but we have destroyed their ability to seize our territory. This improvement in terms of significantly weakening the enemy is necessary for finally defeating them. The rate at which the terrorists are giving up their weapons and surrendering to our troops is a significant and welcome development,” he told the FCT residents.

 

