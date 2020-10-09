Why I’ve been absent in court, by Maina

A former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday opened up on why he has not been able to attend his on-going trial at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Maina was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on October 25, 2019 on a 12-count criminal charge.

The trial was put on hold due to the court’s vacation. However, the trial was yet to resume after the vacation due to the absence of Maina in court. Also, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, was also yet to sit, which also contributed to why the trial had not commenced.

Trial was billed to resume on September 29 and 30, 2020, but since then, he had not been able to come to court six times. However, in a recorded video interview made available to newsmen yesterday, Maina said he had been bedridden for some time. According to him, “I am not on the run and have not jumped bail as being speculated by detractors. I am on a hospital bed. He, however, did not disclose the name of the hospital where he was presently on admission.

“I am nursing a serious knee injury and the doctor said I need up to six to seven weeks of recovery to be on my feet. Maina assured the public that as soon as he recovered from the knee injury, he would return to court to face his case. In a similar vein, Justice Abang had not sat since October 5, due to undisclosed reasons. registrar told counsel and litigants in the affected dates that Justice Abang “is indisposed and will not be sitting.”

