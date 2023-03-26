Body & Soul Health News Travel and Tourism

Why Japanese Men Don’t Want To Embrace Paternity Leave

Posted on Author Goli innocent Comment(0)

Following the unanimous decision by the Japan Government to allow 85 per cent of male workers to take paternity leave in order to take care of the falling birth rate, Japanese men are too scared to take the leave due to potential repercussions from their employers.

Japanese men are entitled to four weeks of flexible paternity leave, on up to 80 per cent of their salary, under a bill passed by the Japanese parliament in 2021.

The Government feels if paternity leave is fully embraced there would be an increase in their population.

Recall that Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida on Friday pledged to implement the necessary measures to allow 85% of male workers who have a child to take paternity leave by fiscal 2030 to tackle the falling birthrate.

Kishida who spoke at a press conference said that his government will also take steps to push up wages for young workers and boost economic assistance to them to create an environment conducive to raising their children free of concerns

According to Global Media Reports, a child riding on his father’s shoulders smiles as they stroll through a park lined with yellow autumn-touched leaves, which is the typical image of a Japanese “Ikumen”.

Japanese authorities have widely promoted the term ‘Ikuji, meaning care for children, and Ikemen, referring to cool-looking men in the past decade to combat the country’s notoriously long working hours that have not only deprived workaholic fathers of family time and stay-home mothers of careers but have helped drive the birth rate to one of the lowest in the world.

To seize the “last chance to reverse” the situation, Prime Minister last week unveiled a raft of policies, including boosts to child support and a pledge to lift the number of male workers taking paternity leave from the current 14 percent to 50 percent by 2025, and 85 percent by 2030.

But some in the world’s third-largest economy which has long struggled with a falling fertility rate and an aging population are skeptical the plan can really move the needle.

Makoto Iwahashi, a member of POSSE, a labour union dedicated to younger workers, said while the government’s plan was well-intentioned, many Japanese men were simply too scared to take paternity leave due to potential repercussions from their employers.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
News

Makinde re-awards Saki, Oyo township roads, expands Energy Ministry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Oyo State government yesterday announced it has reawarded the contract for the construction of Saki Township Road at N4, 796, 000, 000.   The contract was initially awarded at the cost of N8 billion by the immediate past administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi but the work had been practically abandoned, leading to residents of the […]
News

Cash Crunch: CBN disburses over N1bn to banks in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said it has disbursed more than a billion naira to banks in Edo State in the last three days to cushion the hardship faced by customers in accessing the redesigned naira notes. Director, Risk Management of the CBN in Abuja, Dr Blaise Ijebor, disclosed this in Benin City, […]
News

School fees hike: Kaduna students threaten to work against lawmakers

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna students under the auspices of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) students’ wing, yesterday vowed to work against members of the state House of Assembly in the next election for supporting the increase in the tuition fees by the state government. The students in a statement in Kaduna also said they were disappointed with the […]

Leave a Reply