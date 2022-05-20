Why Jide Fadairo Is the Best Man To Represent Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency In House of Reps

Prince Jide Fadairo aka Omo Lloyd is getting set to represent Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives in 2023.

The determined and purposeful politician is one man that is adequately prepared for the office.

He has been playing grassroots politics for so many years and as a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Fadairo has been playing a supportive role to the government of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the state and he believes so much that the Governor deserves a second term to continue his good works in the state.

Fadairo was born on November 9, 1967 to the royal family of the late High Chief Lloyd Afolabi Fadairo of the Amororo Ruling House, Ile Ele Compound in Owu Abeokuta, Ogun State.

His late father, Afolabi Fadairo was the first Executive Chairman of Ewekoro Loccal Government, Itori, Ogun State from 1981 to 1983 during the defunct 2nd Republic under rhw administration of late governor Bisi Onabanjo.

In 1990, Fadairo graduated with a degree in RCP/CRTT in Respiratory Care from Concord College, School of Respiratory Care in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA.

In 1991, he sat for the State of California Medical Board Examination and was licensed to practice as a Respiratory Care Practitioner by the medical board of State of California. He later went on to obtain certificate from the United States of National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC) and was licensed to operate all life support/ventilation equipments.

In July 1991, he was granted “Member of staff of the prestigious Glendale Adventist Medical Center in Glendale California,” where he displayed exemplary professional skills and practices.

In 2005, he returned to Nigeria with a yearning to serve and thus established Executive Coach LTD, a premium luxury transportation services and later diversified into a formidable business development/management services focusing on hospitality, providing service excellence worldwide.

In 2012, he collaborated and partnered with Gran Imperio Group, a real estate and leisure consortium owned by then Prince Enitan Ogunwusi, now the Ooni of Ife. A collaboration that led to the ground breaking of the world class INAGBE GRAND RESORT in Lagos.

In 2016 till date, he sits as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of House of Oduduwa Foundation, founded by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, the Ooni of Ife.

Babajide Fadairo is also a Senior Special Adviser to the Ooni of Ife. He is a Christian and he is happily married to Princess Folashade Ogunwusi Fadairo and are blessed with five children.

He is an accomplished Chief Executive with experience in overseeing the daily activities of a corporation with proven track record in capacity building.

All these experiences he hopes to bring to bear if he is giving the to represent the people of Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency at the green chamber in 2023.

A resident of the area, who gave his name as Oladele Lawal, said that Babajide Fadairo has the capacity for the job and that he should be supported by the people to actualise his dreams for the area.

“We want a man like Prince Babajide Fadairo, who has an international exposure to represent us at the green chamber.

“Ifo/Ewekoro needs development and that is what we want him in the saddle to be our man at the Federal House of Representatives from 2023,” he said.

This was supported by Mrs. Funmi Ajao, who said that Babajide Fadairo is a valuable man and a blessing to the area, “who will do our bidding a member of the Federal House of Representatives.”

