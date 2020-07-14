Why Kano Emir reappoints kingmaker sacked by his father, by state govt

MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO Special Adviser to Kano State Governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje on Chieftaincy Affairs, Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka, yesterday confirmed that the state government has received a letter from the State Emirate Council seeking for the reappointment of Alhaji Aminu Babba DanAgundi, as the new Sarkin Dawaki Babba of Kano.

Tijjani Sanka said Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero’s reappointement of Aminu Babba Danagundi as a traditional tittle holder despite having been disposed by his late father, Ado Bayero, showed that the emir aimed to reconciling the emirate council that had suffered decades of legal tussles.

“DanAgundi is been reappointed as Sarkin Dawaki Babba, a more bigger tittle than Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, from which he was removed by the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero.

The special adviser said the reappointment of not only Aminu Babba DanAgundi as Sarkin Dawaki Babba and the emir’s eldest brother, Sunusi Lamido Ado Bayero, as Wambai of Kano, was a clear testimony that the Emirate Council was taken a broader dimension.

The special adviser said: “Yes, we are in receipt of a letter seeking for the reappointment of Alhaji Aminu Babba DanAgundi as Dawaki Babba, and soon government will respond positively to the request, because it’s one appointment that is good for the state.

“The government is truly happy that the Emirate Council is taking this bold reconciliatory moves for not only Aminu Babba DanAgundi, but for the eldest brother of the emir, Sanusi Lamido Bayero, who was the Ciroma of Kano and now appointed as Wamban Kano.”

The special adviser explained that soon the government would approve the two appointments, because they were made to move the state traditional institutions forward.

“Don’t forget that both Aminu Babba DanAgundi and the former Ciroma had similar problems with the Emirate Council. They refused to respond to invitations by the late Emir Ado Bayero, which eventually resulted in disposing them”. Sanka said soon, the government would legalise the reappointments through a bill to the state House of Assembly to give it full legal backing.

