Why kidnapping, banditry are on the rise again, by Generals Ikponmwen, Anyalemechi

People tend to have more, trust in bandits, than gov’t

Re-circulation of old naira note after months of total cashless policy occasioned by naira redesign has been given as the reason for the resurgence of kidnapping and banditry in some parts of the country. This is the position of a former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Gen. Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) and Brigadier General Godwin Anyalemechi (rtd). While Ikponmwen said that the country must find solutions to the matter, and that it’s a whole lot of security issue, Anyalemechi admonished governments at all levels to rise up to the occasion of protecting lives and property, which he said is the primary responsibility of the state.

“The kidnappers knew that they won’t be able to get ransom because money wasn’t available due to the CBN cashless policy. But now that the situation has improved a little bit as far as the cash situation and transfer of money is concerned, they returned to business,” Ikponmwen said. Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Saturday Telegraph, Ikponmwen added that bandits and Boko Haram members are not in the sky, but that they live within the society. “Are the bandits more endeared to the people than the government? Why can’t the people disclose who they are, including the society where they live? Is it that the people do not trust the security agencies or what? “It’s like the government is unable to take care of the people, it’s struggle for supremacy between the federal government and the bandits. If you find out that the bandits would continue to be protected by the people, it means that they are gaining upper hand and that the people prefer them for whatever reason,” he said. The former military officer also faulted the government for not being consistent with their policies.

He said; “Today the government would say that they want to remove fuel subsidy, tomorrow they will say they are not, so where are we going? “The monthly salary is not able to do anything for anybody and nobody is able to live comfortably on his salaries. Up till now, the government cannot even pay N30,000 across board, it’s not that even if they increase it the situation would improve, because improving salaries, while purchasing power keeps going down, can only add to inflation.” Ikponmwen stated further that there are several laws in Nigeria banning all sorts of things, but that nobody is implementing them. On his part, Anyalemechi said further that “They know they can’t arrest anybody, so on bringing the naira note, yes, I agree with them to an extent, the people now say market has come back let’s go back. “So, to an extent I agree with them, but to another extent again, I do not agree with them. The truth of the matter is that this country is generating from one point to another, from bad to worse, which is just the truth. Even in my village now a lot of arrest is been made.

Sometimes you don’t even know the people whether they are state actors or non-state actors. People are being arrested. “The wave of crime is on the increase, but not necessarily because the naira note has come out. Even if you still go back with the naira, crime will continue. All of them have their POS. “That is what I am saying; kidnapping for ransom is on the increase now. And some people attribute it to the recirculation of the naira note, isn’t it? I agree with them to an extent.”