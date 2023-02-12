Why Kwankwaso won’t step down for Atiku –Galadima

As political actors gradually wind down their campaigns and power brokers conjure various formulae to swing the votes, Alhaji Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) shares his campaign experiences and tells ONWUKA NZESHI that there is no truth in the claims that the presidential candidate of his party would step down for another candidate

You’ve been on the campaign trail of the NNPP for several weeks now. Tell us a little about your experiences traversing the country?

Our experiences are unique because what we have been doing in the course of the campaigns cannot be contemplated by any of the other presidential candidates. If I tell you that we left Abuja on Friday at 6:00 am and couldn’t arrive in New Bussa in Niger State until 2:00 am the following day, you may not believe it. Secondly, we left New Bussa at about 10:00 pm and could not arrive at Okuta in Kwara State, driving throughout the night, through various communities and meeting people, until 8 O’ Clock in the morning. Nobody will believe it. Our morning prayer which was supposed to be observed at 5:30 am, had to wait until 8:30 am.

We then left for Ilesha Baruba where we took our shower and continued the journey, but we couldn’t arrive in Ibadan until 2:00 am again. So, for three days our drivers didn’t sleep. We felt they should have some rest. So we rested in Ibadan before leaving for Lagos. No other presidential candidate can go through that kind of rigour. If any of them tries that, I think they will end up in a hospital in Dubai or Paris.

Why does your candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso prefer to travel by road all through his campaigns when he could have chartered an aircraft?

You see now, you’re asking me that because you’re in the comfort of your air conditioned room. You don’t even know why a candidate should travel by road. Politics is about meeting people, listening to them, knowing their problems, appreciating their environment and appreciating their challenges. If you have a practical experience about these challenges, then when you’re in power, you’ll remember them and you’ll be better prepared to tackle these challenges.

How much mileage would you say you’ve covered in your road tours?

So far, we have visited over 400 Local Government Areas across Nigeria. Ask any of the candidates that you people call the front runners whether they’ve visited up to 50 Local Government Areas throughout their campaigns. If they lose the election now, they will say they were edged out. Is that not so? We, in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), are close to the people. We are grassroots people. We have not stolen public funds and even if we have access to public funds, we wouldn’t use it to jump from one airport to the other. If we do that, it means we don’t care about the people.

What did you notice about the countryside during these trips?

I saw that the majority of our people are suffering. In some cases the communities look like they are not part of Nigeria, especially when you go to northern Kwara and northern Niger. There is no road at all in those places. No road!

What about the South-South and South-East regions?

Did you visit them? Of course, we visited those areas also by road.

What were your impressions of those places?

Well, our impression is that monies that were allocated to these places appear to have been mismanaged by their leaders. I didn’t see a corresponding value for the resources that have been allocated to these people over the years. So, it is now left for the masses to really take their destiny in their own hands because February 25th is just around the corner. Successive administrations have inflicted hardship and poverty on them.

What was the mood of the generality of Nigerians you met on this campaign tour?

There is no word that could capture the excitement of the people as we arrived at the villages at 2,3,4, 5 or 6:00 am. You needed to have seen the ecstasy with which we were received by people who had been waiting from morning to up till the time we arrived, nobody would leave. Some said they’ve never seen a presidential candidate in their domain in all their life.

This campaign is taking place at a very difficult period in our country. No fuel, no money and there is frustration across the land. How has these affected your campaigns?

Well, we have made our position clear on those issues. When we arrived from our visit to Rivers and Bayelsa states, our candidate, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, addressed a press conference that night. He also spoke to the BBC. He told them that he was appealing to Mr. President to extend the deadline for the retrieval of the old currency notes.

But if the President would not do that, let them provide a window in the banks so that common people do not lose their money. Let them go and deposit the money in their name and they are given a receipt so that when the banknotes are available, they could be given their money.

They should be given the opportunity so that anybody who has the old currency can come and change it. He urged the President to give that directive to the CBN. The Central Bank said it had provided enough cash but where is the cash? The Presidency should be made to know that those who people think that they want to inflict hardship on are the owners of the banks. Both Atiku and Tinubu either have banks or have friends who have banks or they have governments which can corner all the monies in their states and transfer same to them. This is why the common people cannot see the money.

Is that your theory about the scarcity of the new currency notes?

Okay. You call it my theory? You don’t believe it? So where is the money that the CBN says there is enough money in circulation?

Has the fuel scarcity and currency exchange affected your campaigns?

Not significantly. If you sort out the fraud in the system, everything will normalise. But there is no courage on the part of those in authority to do that. It is the fraud in the subsidy that has continued to create fuel scarcity and long queues.

If we can experience scarcity now when subsidy is in place, what will be our fate in six months when subsidy would have been scrapped?

Just wait until after the election before you can ask that question.

What is your assessment of the quality of the campaigns across the political parties?

Some political parties are not campaigning. They are just relying on the fact that they stole public funds with which they want to buy the electorate. But we are working by visiting the electorate, by talking to the electorate and sharing their pains. That’s the difference between us and them. The only challenge is that some Nigerians would want to be slaves forever to people who have money.

Do you think INEC is ready for the elections?

We wouldn’t know whether INEC is ready or not because they have not told us that they have challenges. We want to assume that they are prepared since they’ve not told us that they have any challenge.

A few days ago, the INEC boss raised the alarm that the fuel scarcity might affect the transport logistics of the election. Are you not worried about such an alert?

Well, I wouldn’t know but the INEC Chairman should also know that between now and the elections, they should have transferred all their sensitive materials to locations that are closer to the polling units where the elections will be held. So if he sits down and waits for the D-Day before resolving the transport logistics, it means he is also part of the scam to frustrate the elections.

The INEC has also expressed fears that some politicians were planning to clone the BVAS to rig the election. What do you have to say about this?

Is the INEC now telling us that the BVAS device is fool proof? If that is the case, let them tell the world.

There has been a spate of violence and attacks on some presidential candidates, but it appears your candidate has been spared all the troubles. What’s the magic?

Well, there is no magic. I think it’s just because we belong to the people; we identify with them and share in their challenges. I think that is the only thing I can say. They value us because they know us and what we can do or what our candidate has done for them, which is verifiable .

Why do you think the attacks are happening?

Those are desperate people. We are not desperate because we are working hard and we know God will reward hard work. We don’t need to organise to attack any human being. It is not in our culture; it is not in our character because we are with the people. What is our fear? We invited all the candidates for debates and all of them ran away.

Did you really invite them to your own podium for a debate?

No. I mean the various debate platforms organised by the various organisations for presidential candidates. Whenever they called us, we cut short our campaign to honour their invitation but we discovered that some people have been afraid of coming to the debates.

Is it true that some elders from the North are mounting pressure on your candidate to step down for Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP?

Nobody is mounting any pressure on us. It is just a fabrication by those lazy politicians who do not campaign. They want to run us down but they should know that they are the people who should step down for Kwankwaso and not the other way round. How can our candidate step down for somebody who doesn’t even have anybody to vote for him?

Those behind the plot claim that the North is queuing behind Atiku and they need Kwankwaso to step down to achieve that goal. Is that true?

The North, which North? Is there any northerner who is better than me? Do you know my village? I’m from Yobe State and that’s the furthest part of the North. Can you discuss politics in Nigeria without taking some of us into consideration? These are planted stories. They give you a tip and you ask us to give it some credibility and keep it fresh in the minds of the gullible.

They want to create the impression that we are being pressured and that we are stepping down. Why do they care about us stepping down for this or that person? Let’s go to the field and test our popularity among the people. We’re in the field, so let them come to the field. Please, write it without any hesitation that all those lazy politicians are the ones behind these speculations. I want to say again that all those lazy politicians are the ones behind the speculation. We’re in the field, we are working, but some person are sleeping in their air conditioned rooms or cruising with a crew on their planes that are all non-Nigerians.

Who exactly are you referring to?

…all of them.

So in the event that the NNPP candidate wins the election, what should Nigerians expect of his government?

I’ll refer you to our blueprint, a 152 page document. I can send it to you and you can access it. We have said enough for the world to know what we stand for as a party. As far as we know, our candidate is the only healthy candidate who can travel for 24 hours non-stop and without waiting for one minute to rest in a car. All these other candidates, if they try that, they’ll have to be flown to an hospital abroad the very next day.

What’s your advice to Nigerians as they go to the polls?

They should go for the best and the best is Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

