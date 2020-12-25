Why l didn’t have relationship with my son –Mr Eazi’s father

Alexander Olukayode Ajibade, the father to Mr. Eazi, says he didn’t have a father-son relationship with the singer because he was serving in Sierra Leone as of the time he was born. Ajibade, said to have retired from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a squadron leader, brought the revelation to light in a recent WhatsApp conversation with Mr Eazi.

The retired pilot explained that the development informed their inability to “blend” as the ‘Oh My Gawd’ the singer often saw him as an “intruder” at the time. “I was in Sierra Leone when you were born. living in tent at Lungi Airport, 1990 to 1992. That was why we couldn’t blend (father/son relationship) until we moved out of PH. I was always/ intruder to you,” he wrote.

Mr Eazi, born Oluwatosin Ajibade, had shared the details on social media on Tuesday while reflecting on his recent trip to the west-African country.

The 29-year-old singer revealed that he was curious to ask his father considering he “felt a certain attachment upon landing” in Sierra Leone. “I found out that at the time of my birth My Dad was Serving in This Great country. Little wonder I felt a certain attachment upon Landing. Big love to all the people of Sierre Leone and see you more often,” he wrote on Twitter.

The ‘Miss You Bad’ accompanied a screenshot of the chat with photos of himself and Julius Maada Bio, the president as well as Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, the vicepresident, during his visit to the country

