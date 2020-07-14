Why LADOL Free Zone must be allowed to thrive

The Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL) Free Zone is Nigeria’s local content success, which should be guided jealously by government.

A document on the Free Zone by public affairs analyst, Markson Ibino, which stated this also gave reasons the LADOL Free Zone must be allowed to thrive.

“If anyone thought the drive to encourage Nigerian companies to take front seats in the oil and gas industry would be a walk in the park, they had better reverse their views.

Aptly described as a marathon, the Nigerian content journey has faced obstacles and detours which have rendered efforts to grow Nigerian vendors and service providers more tedious, tiring and troublesome.

“We have no better example of this than the current campaign of calumny against the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL) Free Zone by nebulous organisations and shadowy individuals who try to disseminate untruths about a matter they know little or nothing about,” he said in a statement made available to New Telegraph.

Located at the Lagos harbour, LADOL Free Zone prides itself as the only 100 per cent indigenous and integrated logistics base in Nigeria and logistics hub for multinational industrial and offshore companies in the West African sub region.

“LADOL Free Zone rose from a virgin swamp land through the sweat of its Nigerian shareholders and stakeholders who envisioned a thriving haven filled with international and Nigerian companies, executing high-risk projects safely and cost-efficiently in Nigeria, thereby servicing the Nigerian and West Africa markets.

“Although the first lease in 2004 was with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the masterplan for the Zone started in 2001.

The Free Zone came alive as a logistics base in 2006, and six years later, it had expanded the base to include a full-fledged round-the-clock logistics and ship repair hub,” he said. In 2013/14, a portion of LADOL Free Zone was, according to the document, legally subleased to a joint venture company, which was set up specifically to build a Shipyard.

A shipyard had been part of LADOL’s masterplan since 2006. With the enactment of the Nigerian Content Act in April 2010, the shipyard idea naturally transformed into a key target for capacity development for Nigeria.

“It should therefore not be lost on Nigerians that the world-class fabrication and integration yard now in LADOL exists due to the commitment of the Federal Government as it made it a key deliverable of the Egina field EPC contract of Total Upstream Nigeria Ltd. “Industry experts cheered when the Presidency extended the lease for 25 years in 2018.

However, the smiles and cheers risk being marred following a commercial rift between the Lagos Free Zone lessor and operator, Global Resources Management Limited, (GRML) a Member of the LADOL Group of Companies and its subleasee (tenant), Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria, SHIN.

“This dispute was being resolved by the Nigerian Government in 2019, when surprisingly the tenant (SHIN) turned around and proclaimed that they had ousted their Nigerian landlord and partner and seized the land on which the local content capacity development facility, i.e. the shipyard was built.”

Like this: Like Loading...