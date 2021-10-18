Why Lagos Administration of Criminal Justice Law was amended – Onigbanjo

Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) is the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. In a media chat, he speaks on reforms introduced into the Lagos Criminal Justice Law, abolition of death penalty and sundry issues. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed into law, the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) (Amendment) 2021, over ten years since it was first passed. Can you share some unique provisions that this amendment had added to the law with us?

Lagos State passed the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law in 2007 and it was amended in 2011, between 2007 and now, so many issues have been thrown up regarding the implementation of the law.

So, this 2021 amendment to catch up with practice internationally and from working with the law, we saw what to change. So, this amendment is necessary and desirable. Some of the key and unique changes strengthen the right of victims before the law.

For example, now in Lagos, suspects can no longer be paraded. We did this in line with global best practices. We are not saying that the media should not report or cover defendants or suspects, what we are saying is that it’s wrong for the police to line up defendants or suspects and say this is the people that committed so and so crime when they have not been tried.

We are also doing some victim protections, especially in sexual violence cases. Some provisions protect the victim from being identified.

So, when this provision is enforced, the identity of the victim can not be revealed by the media, the media would simply say Mrs. X or Mr. Y. Also, there are provisions for the testimony of victims to be taken behind the screen, in which case the victim is in court but only the judge and the lawyers can see the face of the victim. Every other person would not be able to see the face but they would be able to hear the voice.

This is also to protect the victim from being ostracized. We also have in the law now a provision that allows the criminal matter to go on through video conferences.

The witnesses may not come physically before the court. We have also adopted a provision that is in the Administration of Criminal Justice, which give Chief Magistrate powers to visit police stations to go through the list of detained suspects, to admit those that ought to be on bail to bail and recommended that those that ought to be charged to court are charged.

This will help to decongest police stations. There is also the issue of compensation to the victim. Section 372 gave power to the judge to award compensation in criminal cases where victims have suffered losses or injuries. The judge also has the power to forfeit the property of the guilty defendants and be sold to compensate the victim of crimes. So, it no longer applies to people who suffered financial damages but also to people who suffer injuries by the activities relating to that crime.

There is also Section 370 which talk about the establishment of a Crime Data Register. This is necessary because they say data is the new oil. We need to know the people who are offenders in our society.

We need to be able to do background checks on people we are employing or doing business with. The law has also established a Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee.

The Committee is chaired by the Chief Judge of the state and the Attorney General is also a member. It also has judges serving in the Criminal Division, Magistrates, the Controller of Correctional Service in Lagos State, the Commissioner of Police and all the agencies in the administration of Justice in the state.

The innovation in the Section is that it give room to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and women groups to nominate a representative on the committee. The committee is to sit and ensure that there is cooperation amongst all the agencies prosecuting cases in court.

One limitation that has been identified in the law is the power of supervision the Committee has over a federal institution like the police. How effective do you think that committee will be to carry out its functions?

Definitely, they will be able to carry out their functions. For example, in Lagos State, the prosecution of an offence under Lagos Law is a Lagos matter. It is only the Ministry of Justice under the Attorney General that can initiate prosecution and the federal agencies must comply with the provision of the law.

We must also know that a lot of what the police do in Lagos State are being done with the cooperation of the state government, in terms of logistics and capacity building. We know the limitations and it is because of this issue that the committee was set up to jointly work out solutions to these problems.

For example, the correctional Centers are complaining about overcrowding and there is no way they can decongest on their own without working with the Ministry of Justice and the Judiciary.

Above all, we have a wonderful working relationship with the current Commissioner of Police and I am sure that with his participation in this Committee, we will continue to overcome all the challenges that may come up.

One of the problems that prevented the effective implementation of the law in the past was the ignorance displayed by law enforcement agencies on the provisions of the law. What plans have you put in place to sensitize them and the general public on the law?

We have a lot of activities lined up to sensitize the public on the provision of the law. Once the law is Gazetted, copies will be produced and made available to all stakeholders, the media and the general public to bring them to speed on the law. Also, training and workshops would be organized to build capacity.

The new provisions of the law have outlawed some practices, especially by the police, but what are the penalties if for example, the police parade a suspect in Lagos?

The penalty is that they will also be charged under the criminal law for gross violation of the law and the police can also take administrative action against its officer that violated the law.

The victims of the right violation can also seek civil legal remedies from the court. What we want the media to understand is that we are not saying that journalists can not show faces of defendants in court but a case where police authorities invite journalists to their stations and parade suspects is no longer permitted in Lagos state. Under the law, the court now has the power to grant the order of temporary forfeiture of property.

If the prosecution seeks that there are some assets and there is a danger that it might be dissipated, the court can now grant interim forfeiture of the assets pending the determination of the case. So, if it is money, for example, it can be frozen and kept in the account, which means the account holder can not withdraw funds from the account until the order is lifted.

In a case of a property, the court can order that a seal be placed on the building until a verdict is reached by the court. The law also now allows the prosecution to ask for a plea bargain unlike before that it is only the defence that calls to seek a plea bargain agreement, but the prosecution can only do this before the defence opened its case.

The prosecution can look at the case in which they don’t have solid evidence and say this case will cause us a lot of money and time to prove and offer the defendant a plea bargain arrangement to save cost and time.

Do you think that the creation of state police would help to navigate some of these bottlenecks?

While that is our ultimate goal in Lagos, we must live in the present. So, as it is now, we must work with the federal police to achieve our objectives of giving Lagos residents affordable and easy access to justice and also protect lives and properties.

The Magistrate Court is also very important to the implementation of this law because they take the bulk of these criminal cases from the police. What modalities are been put in place to assist the Magistrates play their role effectively?

Like I said, Magistrates are also part of the Committee and the state is providing capacity building for them. We are also encouraging them to embrace plea bargain which has been strengthening under the law. The Magistracy in the state is presently undergoing innovations and facilities upgrades. We are creating an official email for them so that legal advice can be sent directly to them and they can make enquiries from the Ministry. We are also given them access to the State’s Criminal Information System so that they can check the status of defendants before them.

Chief Magistrates are expected to visit police stations in the state to also monitor compliance, but there have been cases where they were not granted access. Are there measures to prevent this from happening in the future?

The only place where they were denied access was Zone 2. I was told that this was due to a communication breakdown and this has been fixed. In all other places they visited, they were granted access and were able to perform their duties.

Apart from the police and the courts, another very critical part of the administration of the criminal justice system in the prisons. What is the position of the state on decentralisation of prison?

Is the state willing to establish and run its prison? Yes, we will do that but presently, we are handicapped by the law. When the Constitution is amended to allow states build their correctional facilities, it will be on top of our priorities.

Even at that, we have made approaches to the authorities of the correctional facilities to allow us build a modern correctional centre in Lagos State. Discussion is ongoing and we will keep informing you of the outcome of our discussions as soon as we conclude them.

The World Day Against Death Penalty was recently celebrated. What is the position of the state on death penalty?

As of now, the state has not taken a decision for or against death penalty. As of today, we are preparing an opinion which we will send to the governor guiding him on the process of deciding on the issue.

