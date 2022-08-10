Why Lagos APC is jittery over my candidacy, by Adediran

Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, is the guber candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on his agenda for the state, why he chose Funke Akindele as his running mate and his chances in the governorship election, among others. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Your choice of Funke Akindele as deputy governorship candidate generated a lot of controversies and some are asking whether you are planning to turn the seat of government into a Nollywood camp. How will you respond to that?

Actually and expectedly, it should generate reactions because what has never been done in the history of this country politically is what we have done in Lagos for the very first time. If I may ask, there are 30 governorship candidates as we speak in Nigeria, do you know the deputy governorship candidates of all of them?

Do you even know the deputy governor to Governor Nyesom Wike? Who is the deputy governor-elect to Ademola Adeleke, who just emerged recently?

Who is the deputy governor to Governor Udom Emmanuel? People don’t know them and usually, they pick somebody and hide them somewhere, but what we have done is to say look, we are bringing a breadth of fresh air into governance in Lagos.

I won’t pick somebody who is not known or somebody who people won’t be eager to talk about. And I have seen reactions from everywhere, saying are we going to make movies just as you said.

What we did by asking Funke to go on air, you know she just ventured into this trade but what we want to achieve is to let the people know that we have not picked that character they watch in the movies but that character called Funke Akindele, who is an entrepreneur, who is a Lagosian and has been able to grow her business from zero to the success it is today.

Even the ruling party did a statement and called us unserious people because I picked somebody in the same industry with Desmond Elliot, who they gave their ticket for the state Assembly. But what worries me is not even the press statement that was released by the state government but the conspiracy of silence even in that industry.

But today, I’m here to speak for all of them, to say that if you are called an actress, it is not an easy task for you to act a character and if you are not intelligent, you cannot act it. Moreover, Funke Akindele is beyond an actress, she is a filmmaker and as a filmmaker, you direct, write scripts and design sets. So, the same government that considers us unserious people has been going about making sure that all our posters are removed.

The same government that considers us unserious has instructed all billboard owners in Lagos not to take our material either of Jandor or PDP in Lagos. I have evidence and we contracted an international company and paid them to run adverts for us on Oworo and Fadeyi.

They started running it but the moment government realized it, they went to the company and told them to stop running our material. The company had to refund that money and said that they threatened to take their license and that they are not allowed to take any material on PDP or Jandor.

That is one, we paid Afromedia to fly our campaign and immediately after that campaign went up, that evening, Lagos State government went to remove it and also told Afromedia not to take anything from us.

So, they are about to refund our fund. This same government that considers us unserious is doing this. But that for us is not even the issue because we have pressing issues that we are coming to tackle in governance. We have a lot of wrongs that we want to right. What are those wrongs, between the last quarter of last year and the first quarter of this year, this same government of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has increased its debt burden by N276 billion as we speak. We now have a local debt burden of N776 billion and the question is: Where is this money?

The same year was the year we projected in our budget to have an N60 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) but we were able to do N45 billion. So, put all these funds together, we still don’t have a light on our streets, everywhere is still dark and on some inner roads, you can’t even pass them.

There is a lot that we need to do. We have over two million out-of-school children in Lagos and, of course, we know that if we put together our 799 primary and junior secondary schools and senior secondary schools together, we can’t accommodate all of them.

But in Lagos, we have 18,500 private schools even though only 5,000 of them are approved by the government, what about us partnering with them to say we have some children you can take out of the streets and we can give them a tax holiday and train some of their teachers in return.

So, the government is careless and instead of addressing all these problems, they are concerned about how Jandor would get a PDP ticket, why would Jandor pick a Nollywood actress as his running mate. We are not complaining anymore, we are not tweeting anymore and we are not protesting anymore and suddenly they are attacking us.

Funke Akindele is a deputy, she has the capacity, she is Ikorodu born, she is a woman, she is a professional in her chosen career, she has been able to grow her business and she has been able to employ people over the last 14 years. These other guys, who find themselves in the corridors of power, ask them if they have ever constituted a five-man business before getting an appointment in the government.

How did members of PDP in the state react to the nomination of Funke Akindele as your running mate, not because she is an actress but because she is new to the party and is the party unified behind your ticket?

Absolutely, our party is unified behind our candidacy and I will speak to this because we understand this game very well. In PDP, we’ve had a party that is doing between 30 and 35 per cent every election circle and you then have us moving from the ruling party into the new party.

This means that the 20 per cent they need to cross the threshold is what we have brought into the party.

And considering the fact that within the ruling party we still have people who do not want to come now perhaps because of what they are currently engaged with or what they have refused to do in the past with the sitting government but they have sympathy for us. PDP understands that if you need to win this election, first we need to combine forces of all aggrieved together, so that we will do this.

Perhaps, that was one of the reasons why I got the ticket of the party and after that, all of us do know that the next phase is the general election. We are done with the intra-party activities and the next is to appeal to the generality of Lagosians and say look this is government. But before forming a new government, we need to win an election first.

That is why I said we are doing it differently. I would have picked somebody who is not known either within or outside the party because that is my constitutional right to say she is going to be my running mate and do it the way it is being done. But we have decided to bring somebody who will add something to the ticket that I have because with what we have done at the grassroots level, if I go this way and Funke goes the other way, it is still the same traction both of us is going to garner.

And if the election is by number, we need to use everything within to achieve. And our party do understand and of course, we have one or two people within the party, who would love to be but first, we want to form the government.

What are your antecedents and do you have a PhD, how does the Doctor in front of your name came about? Is Funke Akindele truly a lawyer?

Funke read Law at the University of Lagos and nobody can take that away from her because she decided to venture into what she has a passion for doesn’t take away the fact that she read Law. In this state, we have had somebody who didn’t even go to school being deputy governor, but Funke is somebody who is successful in her career.

And in my own case, I’m a doctor and if you have it as honourary, it is not something you give people on the street. My doctor is an honourary award. I’m not PhD holder in academics and nobody is dragging that. I have done my business since 2008 and I’m the owner of Core TV Network and this is my job.

I am a broadcaster and I have been an employer of labour in this state since 2008 I have been able to grow this business to the point that I now have a national terrestrial channel in this country.

I and Funke have been in this economy for a while and we have contributed our quota to the economy and we have employed people.

What do you make of the state of roads in Lagos and flooding in the state and what are you going to do differently if elected governor?

I have said that in this state we have 9,208 roads, as a matter of fact, if you put them in kilometres, it is about 9,322 kilometres of roads and from this 510 kilometres belong to the Federal Government, 5,800 belong to the local government and the state is left with 2,000 of these kilometres of roads and in 20 years of this government, we have not been able to tar all the state roads.

Now, the same situation we have with the state roads is the same with the local government roads because they now have a joint account between the state and the local governments and the governor seats on that account.

What we know is that the only roads working in Lagos are those around the Lekki and Ikoyi axis of the state. If you go to other parts of Lagos, what you will see there is a sorry state.

The first thing to do is to allow all tiers of government to work on their own. As a governor, if a local government chairman fails to do roads within his area, we can declare a state of emergency on the local government.

The problem that we are facing today is that the development we have not given to those people is causing them to migrate to the other sides of the state.

You said billboard owners in the state are rejecting your campaign materials and you cannot run this process without campaigns.

Have you protested officially to the Lagos State government?

I have shown you evidence of what happened and immediately that of the Afromedia happened, I put a call to the commissioner of Police and I said to him, CP this just happened and we thought it was the hoodlums that removed it.

But after investigation, we discovered it was the state government through Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) and the company itself told us that they were asked not to take anything from me.

The next day I went to the commissioner’s office with our team and said if you don’t step, we may be sitting on a keg of gun power because we will never allow them to put us on defence. I know them because I’m coming from there.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...