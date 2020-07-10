Why Lagos experienced ‘snow’, by LASEMA

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), yesterday explained the snow-like foaming substance in some part of Anthony area of the state metropolis, saying that the foam was part of the effort by the emergency responders to avert fire.

The agency explained what was seen on the road was ‘blanketing’ of the entire area by the Lagos State Fire service as a result of the content leakage from a container (Black oil) to prevent any major fire disaster.

Director-General of the agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said “the attention of the agency has been drawn to videos circulating concerning some streets in Anthony Village.

“Earlier today, there was a vehicular incident involving a lone articulated truck with registration number AAA 235-XW conveying a loaded double 20ft container. It appeared to have lost control while in motion resulting in the obstruction of vehicular movement on the main carriage way.

“Blanketing of the entire scene of incident was carried out by the Lagos State Fire service as a result of the content leakage from the container (Black oil) to prevent any secondary incident. “The reaction from this blanketing is what has led to the appearance of “snow/foam” in the aforementioned area. A full scale operation comprising LASEPA, LASEMA, LASTMA, LAGOS FIRE SERVICE and NIGERIA POLICE have retrieved the container and cordoned it off the street.

“Further Investigation by LASEPA is ongoing to determine the nature of the chemical being transported in the container. Any additional corrective action required will then be carried out.

“We regret the inconvenience caused by the operation and are working to prevent secondary damage and to mitigate any further environmental challenges caused by the initial spill and the clean up operation. That being said, we can confirm that no residents are trapped in their homes and plead for all affected persons to exercise patience and due caution. We will continue to provide updates.”

