Why Lagos should not be governed by inexperienced hands

With a population of over 22 million, Lagos State in South-West Nigeria is by far the most populous state in Nigeria; the nation’s economic hub and commercial nerve centre. The state has one of the largest economies in Africa with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $84 billion comparable with Ghana’s $75 billion, Angola’s $70 billion, and Ethiopia’s $93 billion.

It is home to biggest economic players in Nigeria. Lagos State is also a key culture, education, and transportation hub for Nigeria and Sub- Saharan Africa. Additionally, the state also has the highest literacy rate in Nigeria. Despite overcrowding, which results in chronic debilitating traffic, Lagos State has the highest Human Development Index in Nigeria and numerous developmental projects. Culturally, Lagos plays host to all ethnic groups in Nigeria, capitalising on its burgeoning economy to do business. Despite Abuja being the capital of Nigeria, the headquarters of almost all conglomerates and banks in the country are located in the state.

It is home to major seaports; it is home to the Eko Atlantic City being constructed on land reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean. Lagos is home to one of the biggest refineries, Dangote Refinery that will soon be inaugurated. From an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N600 million in 1999, Lagos now rakes in almost a trillion IGR annually. It is home to the Lekki Free Trade Zone. According to the Master Plan, the free zone will be developed into a new modern city within a city with integration of industries, commerce and business, real estate development, warehousing and logistics, tourism, and entertainment.

Lagos has the first elevated rail tracks in Nigeria, the biggest rice mill in Africa and the third largest in the world, among others. The reason for these feats is that Lagos has been governed since 1999 by visionaries and the same political party on the slogan of continuity. Successive governments learnt on the job. They were mostly insiders.

The feat has largely been achieved by following a strictly laid down plan captured in the Lagos State Development Plan (LSDP) which spelt out the blueprint for the state’s development. The plan will terminate by 2025. Already, a new LSDP that will terminate by 2050 has already been unveiled. With the above scenarios, the task of governing Lagos is a herculean task. It is not for the inexperienced, it is not for those who want to experiment for the first time as that will create a huge setback. By Saturday, March 11, Lagosians will go to the poll again to elect a governor that will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years. Who among those contesting the governorship can best be defined as having the magic wand to improve on the development of Lagos and project it to greater heights? Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, who was born on November, 25, 1977, is gunning for governorship seat of Lagos under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Since 1999 he is the most unpopular candidate the PDP has ever produced.

He came into the scene at a time the PDP in Lagos is largely fragmented. He graduated from the Polytechnic Ibadan with an HND and later studied at Modul University, Vienna; the Howard University School of Business, Washington DC, USA; and Oxford University, Oxford, United Kingdom. In 2011, he was posted as journalist with the Lagos Television to cover the Lagos Governor’s Office. Babatunde Fashola was governor then. He was a level nine officer in the civil service then. Jandor was catapulted to sudden wealth after he found favour in the sight of Fashola for being a ‘good boy.’ He resigned from Lagos Television and was supplying sound system at any major events that involved Fashola and he became a big player. He later established Core Media, supplying sound systems during major events. His closeness to the then shairman, Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS), Tunde Fowler, boosted his income. He later established Core TV. While still in APC, he established the Lagos4Lagos Moment and was always antagonising the now President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Jandor fought the same system that produced him and later defected to the PDP as he could not realise his ambition in APC.

Through the instrumentality of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, he got the governorship slot of the PDP. Jandor’s aspiration has been punctured by his former boss, Fashola. Many had thought Fashola was working for him underground until he came up to pour sand on his aspiration. At an event in Lagos, Fashola took a swipe at him subtly by saying: “Some people say they will take the land from us, that is too much. I did the job of Governor for eight years and part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to the Governor, even that was not enough. “So, just following a governor being a cameraman and then watching me for eight years, you think you will now be a governor, you are not ready, come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready. “That is why you will see that they are focusing on the N51 billion Lagos State is generating. You did not see the immigrant population that is coming into Lagos everyday. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem. Their party don’t see people, they don’t see the problem,” Fashola said. Jandor has never held any political office or public office. He has never aspired to any political office; his first aspiration is to be the governor of Lagos State without prior experience. He is coming into the scene as a neophyte. With the abysmal performance of the PDP in the last presidential election in Lagos, it is doubtful if Jandor will have a head way in this weekend’s governorship race. Another candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes- Vivour, popularly known as GRV is the Labour Party’s governorship candidate. Born on 8 March, 1983, Rhodes-Vivour has a bachelor degree in Architecture from University of Nottingham and a masters degree in the same field from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He later attained a second masters degree in Research and Public Policy; from the University of Lagos (UNILAG). Rhodes-Vivour is from a family of lawyers. He is the son of Barr. Olawale and Mrs. Nkechi Rhodes-Vivour.

A former justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Bode Rhodes-Vivour, is his uncle, while the late Judge Akinwunmi Rhodes- Vivour is his grandfather. He is the greatgrandson of Steven Bankole Rhodes; the second ever indigenous judge appointed in Nigeria. GRV was in the PDP last year and later defected to the Labour Party after failing to clinch the governorship ticket. GRV’s only career before venturing into politics was working with Franklin Ellis Architects, when he was in the UK. On returning to Nigeria, he worked with SISA, Cliff Consulting now called Building Partnership CCP and Patrick Wayi. Rhodes-Vivour contested the Ikeja Local Government Area chairmanship under the KOWA party in 2017 and lost to the APC candidate. In 2019, he contested for the Senate seat to represent Lagos West under the PDP and lost to APC’s Senator Adeola Solomon.

GRV has never held any political office, though he has contested twice and lost. But he is capitalising on the goodwill of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to spring a surprise. He is also being buoyed by #EndSARS youths and is seeking to capitalise on Igbo votes in Lagos.

But, political pundits are saying that Lagos governorship seat is not for inexperienced people who want to capitalise on a loophole to catapult themselves to power. Against this backdrop, the questions are: Does Rhodes-Vivour have a brand? Can Lagos get value for electing him as governor? What are his antecedents? What major contribution has he made in the development of Lagos? For Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is aspiring for a second term in office after successfully piloting the affairs of Lagos State in the last four years, he has been able to lead Lagos out of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic even when the state was the epicentre. Sanwo-Olu has a BSc in Surveying and an MBA from the University of Lagos.

He is an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, the London Business School and the Lagos Business School. He is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Training and Development (NITAD). Prior to becoming governor, Sanwo-Olu has experience in the banking and managerial sectors. He also has experience in the public sector and was an insider in the formulation of blueprint for the development of Lagos. In 2003, he was appointed a Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to the then deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro.

He was later made the acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget until 2007, when he was appointed as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry by then Governor, Bola Tinubu. After the General Elections of 2007, Sanwo- Olu was appointed Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions by the then Governor, Babatunde Fashola. Sanwo- Olu was made Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2016.

Some of his notable public sector achievements include the supervision of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) privatization projects. He set up and was the Pioneer Board Chairman of Lagos Security Trust Fund. The LAGBUS System and the Control & Command Centre in Alausa Ikeja were subsequently established under his directives. Since becoming governor in 2019, Sanwo- Olu has been working on different development activities, one of which is road construction across major areas in Lagos state. There have been landmark projects inaugurated under his administration.

He completed the Pen Cinema Bridge started by Ambode. He completed the Imota Rice Mill, the biggest in Africa. Under him the Lekki Deep Sea Port was completed and unveiled, the Randle Centre for Art and Culture, a masterpiece for Yoruba culture was unveiled. The long-awaited Blue Line Rail Project was finally completed under his administration.

Hundreds of roads had been completed and several infrastructural development are going on simultaneously in Lagos. In terms of experience, Sanwo-Olu is not learning on the job. He is going to consolidate on his numerous achievements in office so far and political pundits are of the view that he is the most qualified among those vying for the office and that Lagosians must not make the mistake of electing anyone with no experience in governance.

Adefuye, a public affairs analysts, writes from Ikeja, Lagos

