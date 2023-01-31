News

Why land allocation can’t be business as usual –Minister

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, yesterday disclosed that allocation of Abuja land to citizens can no longer be business as usual because of the need to checkmate the activities of land speculators who acquire plots of land without the intention of developing them. The minister spoke at the 20th edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015 – 2023) held in Abuja.

He acknowledged that land allocation was one of the most difficult assignments of an FCT minister, adding that he spent a lot of time with his team exploring how best to handle the situation. In the last seven and half years, Bello said, his administration deliberately reduced the frequency of land allocations and rather placed premium on the provision of the basic infrastructure in designated areas to ensure that those who eventually get allocations would have no excuse not to develop their plots.

Bello said that his administration adopted the policy due to past experiences where some people who were allocated land turned around to sell the land instead of developing it on the excuse that such lands were in very remote areas and difficult to either access or develop. He said: “We realised that in the past, when allocations were made, people will have papers and a secondary market is created and at the end of the day nobody gets to build anything.

 

Our Reporters

