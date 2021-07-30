News

Why Leading A-List Celebrities Swear by VOBARA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Why Leading A-List Celebrities Swear by VOBARA

From Soulja Boy to Rick Ross, VOBARA is the high-end jeweler behind these artists’ greatest looks.

 

As an A-list celebrity in the music industry, there is no better way to stand out than having “iced out” custom jewelry. Among the vast collection of jewelry that several hip-hop artists wear, a respective amount can be recognized as VOBARA’s trendsetting pieces.

These business relationships include Rick Ross, Soulja Boy, Zoey Dollaz, Quincy, and King Combs.
Owner Alex Arabov reveals that the key to his success was making VOBARA a company that is all about the customer. It is crucial to the company that every customer’s purchase is a memorable experience, from beginning to end.

 

As mentioned, VOBARA works alongside some heavy hitters in the hip-hop industry. However, this doesn’t make any other customer less valuable. Whether a customer is coming in for a one-time purchase or their weekly purchase, VOBARA ensures top-tier customer service for everyone.
So, what exactly does it take to create the perfect customized piece of jewelry? VOBARA’s secret is to ensure that every customer gets their undivided attention from the very first moment of contact. The process continues with a personal phone call from Alex, the entrepreneur himself, to discuss precisely what the customer has in mind. From there, VOBARA starts their elegant and elite design process, while involving the customer during every step. “We take pride in every piece that comes out of VOBARA,” Alex says.
The experience is unmatched, since the personal touch that VOBARA provides is what people really love and truly appreciate. Standing out from the crowd is nothing new to VOBARA, with their high-quality work, fair prices, and unique designs; the company has been successful from its establishment in 2016. It comes as no shock that the motivated entrepreneur has several great ideas and custom pieces coming up in the foreseeable future.
Being in a highly competitive industry, one must keep up with the latest fashion trends since it is essential to survive in the marketplace. VOBARA is one of very few to be considered a verified hip-hop jeweler in Miami. The company proudly produces uniquely designed pieces for the urban community, specializing in custom pendants. Whether one has a high or low budget, VOBARA has a custom piece with their name on it. The brand has made several memorable custom pendants, like the “DRACO” pendant worn by Soulja Boy in his “Make it Clap” TikTok challenge.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Diri, Bello sign 2021 budgets into law

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri and his Kogi counterpart yesterday signed the 2021 budgets of their states into law to kick-start the January to December budget circle. Diri, who signed the 2021 appropriation bill of N329.29billion into law, had on November 26 presented an estimate of N290.295 billion tagged “Budget of Growth” to the state […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: COVID-19 won’t affect my devt agenda for Lagosians

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

… govt records 81% projected revenue in 6 months Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday said the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic won’t deter his administration from taking the state to greater heights, saying he would not be derailed from pursuing the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda. Speaking through the state’s Commissioner for Information […]
News

Buhari mourns first northern Professor of veterinary medicine

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of the first professor of veterinary medicine in Northern Nigeria and a former chairman of Bida Local Government Area in Niger State, Prof. Shehu Bida. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President extended heartfelt condolences to […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica