Why learning something new should be a daily goal, per Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich

Learning more allows Dr. Slenkovich to satisfy his curiosity. He describes himself as an “ever-curious student of life.” He says that learning new things is how he creates new ideas. According to Dr. Slenkovich, always learning “creates idea opportunities.” This is true both within the day-to-day practice operations and his social media presence. For Dr. Slenkovich, learning comes naturally from his “desire to be a better me every day.” But he encourages even those without that motivation to continue learning. His advice for young entrepreneurs is, “Do the hard things. Always be learning. Develop yourself and your vision. Appreciate others.”

When most people think of learning something new, they imagine technical skills or professional knowledge. Dr. Slenkovich doesn’t limit himself to this. He also learns from various life experiences, including failures. He says that everyone will fail on their path to success.

But he explains, “the problem isn’t the failures, it is how you learn from them.” Failures are an excellent learning opportunity. They let you figure out what works and what doesn’t. Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich also suggests learning about yourself. His description of how he handles doubt and adversity demonstrates this perfectly. He explains, “By focusing on my overall vision and goal, and when that isn’t working, do go deeper and look inward at what personal growth do I need to make to overcome.”

He firmly believes that learning about yourself and the changes you need to make can help you succeed. Learning your motivations is crucial as well for Dr. Slenkovich. He says that anyone can achieve success “if they commit themselves to their vision for the future.” But they have to recognize this vision first.

Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich has an established plastic surgery practice and double-board certification. He also has a strong social media following on Instagram and Snapchat. He uses social media to educate and connect with his patients. Dr. Nicolas Slenkovich goes out of his way to always learn new things. This new knowledge helps him create new ideas and develop personal growth. From learning about plastic surgery innovations to learning about patients, all of his learning has a positive impact on his practice.

