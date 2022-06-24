Why live theatre is not getting attention it deserves, by Ejike Asiegbu

Veteran actor, film director, and former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejike Asiegbu, recently returned on stage with the production of Philomena, a play written and directed by Bimbo Manuel. Fondly called ‘Presido’ or ‘Rabbi’ by close friends, Asiegbu is a product of the Theatre Arts department of the University of Port Harcourt. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he shares his thoughts on Philomena, his return to the stage and other issues

You featured in ‘Philomena’, a stage play written and directed by Bimbo Manuel, and premiered in Port Harcourt. Do you think live theatre is getting the attention it deserves?

No, live theatre is not getting the attention it deserves because of paucity of funding. And I really will urge the private sector as well as government at all levels to encourage live theatre with a commensurate sponsorship so that it can help sustain and reduce unemployment amongst the youths because theatre and film are large employers of labour.

Tell us your experience featuring in ‘Philomena’?

It was an awesome experience as this was the very second stage performance after my university graduation over 35 years ago. My experience was wonderful going back to the basic rudiments of stage movements and un-learning terminologies akin and usually used for stage productions. It was cumbersome initially but because we were trained from the stage, I adapted with ease and had a great deal of fun perfecting my lines on movements ably directed by our director Bimbo Manuel, who coped with our initial short comings but trusted in my capacity to deliver, which helped me a great deal with his assurances and belief in me.

What do you find particularly unique about the play?

The play is a pure comic satire that uses words to elucidate the happenings on stage and equally takes a cursory look at our present day life situation which is responsible for man’s quest for survival having done all he could to achieve success but fails due to leadership short comings in providing securities expected of governance.

Would you say it should be staged again and again? Why?

Absolutely, because it has a lot of moral lessons to teach and I suggest that special performances should be staged across all levels of governance and to the private sectors so that our leaders can take home issues raised by the author and begin to address and correct them! It should as a matter of fact go round the country to theatres and cinemas as well as private viewings.

From your experience, why do you think it is so important to stage it on Valentine’s Day? For me, I think that Valentine, for some school of thoughts, affords loved ones an opportunity to show and share moments of love as the character of ‘Philomena’ exposed everyone to some of the ludicrousness of love which can come rather too late when things have taken a downturn due to our abandonment of our immediate family values and people around us occasioned by our overzealousness in chasing mundane things. Love conquers everything in life, so Philomena teaches everyone.

How was the show in Port Harcourt?

Awesome! It was generally accepted as people had wished for the play to go on endlessly without ending.

How was your experience working with Bimbo Manuel?

Great! Bimbo is a consummate actor and director whom I interestingly and fortunately share the same alma mater (UNIPORT theatre) and equally had the rare privilege of working together and taught by the same prolific master (Ola Rotimi). He was a year my senior in the same institution so having drank from the same fountain of knowledge intertwined with discipline, it was more than easy to understand him and adapt to his teachings and philosophies. To borrow his lines, he is an awesome intellectual and great mind.

What are your expectations in Abuja?

I encourage people to come out in droves and buy tables and tickets and take out time with loved ones to enjoy this highly cerebral comic drama which will definitely touch the very foundation and essence of their humanity.

What should Abuja expect from you?

Quality, sterling performance like you have never seen me before. My acting on stage is an awesome off the hook upgrade of me in movies. Trust me, the stage is where it all started with its attendant total theatre which includes but not limited to dance, songs, and superlative acting with great actors on set who define the word ‘ interpretation’ You definitely will be wowed!!!

