Why local government system collapsed, by Okoronkwo

Chief Chita Okoronkwo is a former local government treasurer and civil war veteran. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on local government administration in Nigeria and agitation in the South East, among other issues

What is your assessment of the present local government system in Nigeria?

I can say there is nothing like local government again. If you go any local government headquarters, you won’t see anybody working. Anytime I see any local government staff, what the person will tell me is ‘you left the local government and you went away with the whole thing.’ They will tell you that things are not working. So, the local governments are no more the local government we know; they are now dead.

How does the local government used to be in your days?

In our days, we do the job as supposed to be done. We worked very well as it was supposed to be and everybody was always on duty. You must get everybody on his or her seat working during our days and there was nothing like eye service. But today, the local government system has completely collapsed. In my own local government, Onicha, if you go there you will not see anybody. Even political office holders don’t show up.

What can you say is the cause of the situation in the system today?

The cause is this e-payment they are making; paying salaries to bank accounts instead of the table payment system. So, you can even find someone in Lagos who is a staff here. All he does is to go to his or her bank and get his money. Nobody is monitoring anybody to ensure that workers are on their duty posts and that is the only cause of this terrible situation in the local governments.

Are you by this advocating a return to the table payment system?

Yes, only the table payment system will return the local government system to its normal situation. Government should bring back the table payment system. If government goes back to the payment system, you will see people going to work because if you don’t come to work, they will not pay you your salaries, they will just write ‘don’t pay’ and you will not be paid and if you are not paid, you will be very serious with you work so that when the next payment comes, you will be paid. If government goes back to the payment system, you will see the work moving but now, nobody is checking anybody.

You are a pensioner, are you receiving your pensions as and when due?

Yes, the state governor is doing his best; he is not owing any pensioner. We get our allowances even before teachers and other local government staff. They pay us before paying other staff. So, we have nothing to complain except some who died, who were being owed before he became the governor. But from the time he came in, he has been doing his best. He even promised to pay people, who are being owed from 2015 to date but not allowance, it is gratuity.

What of gratuity, is it also paid as and when due?

It is not. When you pay gratuity to a retiree, he can start planning his life with it. Allowance will not help you to plan your life because it is a monthly thing and it is not bulk money but gratuity is bulk money. When I retired 22 years ago, I was paid about N1million and it helped me a lot because the value of the naira at that time was good.

As someone who fought in the civil war, what is you view on the agitation by pro-Biafra groups and the Monday sit-at-home directive observed in the South-East?

The way they are doing this agitation today is not good. When they started this their sit-at-home, six people were killed around my area; Anike/Uburu area. This is not the way to go about it. I don’t like this method although they didn’t even agree they did it. So, the question is: Who did it but?

The way people are being harassed is not good and it is not the proper way and I don’t support it. They can form a political party, use it and get support the way it happened in South Africa and not keeping us at home. Every Monday, people will not go out especially in the villages. Some of you living in the town don’t suffer what we are suffering in the villages; we don’t go out. The other time they a Lawyer just very close to my house.

If opportunity presents itself again and age on your side, will you still participate in the Biafran struggle?

I fought during the Biafra war. I was working at Afikpo as Treasurer when the war broke out. At a stage, Afikpo fell to Nigerian troops. I trekked from Afikpo down to Onicha my home town and I decided to join the war. I joined Navy Marine and we were based at one secondary school at Oguta. We were trained at a camp in Mbano.

After the training, we were taken from the camp to the war front. Before the civil war, at least Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu was in the army and there were so many other Igbo persons in the army and they helped. But this time, no Igbo man is even commanding any battalion.

So, what are we going to use to fight? So, we should find a better way than the way our youths are going about it this time because if one person makes the mistake of declaring himself as president, the Federal Government will come out and start fighting. They will say that the person is working against peace and they will charge him for treason.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...