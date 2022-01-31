Why low Polish investments in Nigeria –Envoy

Polish investors are facing challenges identifying credible companies to partner with, according to the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska. She made the revelation when the acting Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Mr Emeka Offor paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish Embassy in Abuja at the weekend. But in a statement by its Head, Press and Protocol, Daniel Awurum, the NIPC assured the Ambassador of its support. “Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” the statement quoted Tarnawska as saying. According to her, Nigeria is a thriving investment destination but only a few polish investors invest in the country because of the negative reports by foreign media. She expressed interest in identifying areas of cooperation with the NIPC to facilitate the interest of Polish investors. “Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” Tarnawska said. Offor assured the Ambassador of the agency’s support in building awareness and improving investment relations between both countries. He stated: “What we always suggest is that prospective investors talk to NIPC first so that we can handhold them – take them through the process. “If there is a need to take them to attend certain meetings – with regulators, other government agencies or state governors, we will willingly handhold them and ensure that they are in safe hands.” Offor further stated that in line with Nigeria’s e-government initiative, NIPC launched an e-OSIC platform that grants access to NIPC’s one-stop shop to further ease doing business in Nigeria.

