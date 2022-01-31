Why low Polish investments in Nigeria –Envoy

Polish investors are facing challenges identifying credible companies to partner with, according to the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska. She made the revelation when the acting Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Mr Emeka Offor paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish Embassy in Abuja at the weekend. But in a statement by its Head, Press and Protocol, Daniel Awurum, the NIPC assured the Ambassador of its support. “Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” the statement quoted Tarnawska as saying. According to her, Nigeria is a thriving investment destination but only a few polish investors invest in the country because of the negative reports by foreign media. She expressed interest in identifying areas of cooperation with the NIPC to facilitate the interest of Polish investors. “Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” Tarnawska said. Offor assured the Ambassador of the agency’s support in building awareness and improving investment relations between both countries. He stated: “What we always suggest is that prospective investors talk to NIPC first so that we can handhold them – take them through the process. “If there is a need to take them to attend certain meetings – with regulators, other government agencies or state governors, we will willingly handhold them and ensure that they are in safe hands.” Offor further stated that in line with Nigeria’s e-government initiative, NIPC launched an e-OSIC platform that grants access to NIPC’s one-stop shop to further ease doing business in Nigeria.
Related Articles
IYC queries rationale behind the non-inauguration of NDDC Board
The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide has queried the rationale behind the non-inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board of directors, disclosing that the extension of Effiong Akwa’s tenure as the sole administrator of NDDC expired on December 31, 2021. While maintaining that the presidency was doing nothing to inaugurate the board, the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ortom: Nigeria’s sick, on life support gasping for breath
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Sunday said that recent happenings in Nigeria point to the fact that the country is sick and on life support gasping for breath. Ortom spoke at the 37th Priestly anniversary thanksgiving mass in honour of Reverend Father Donatus Ugema and at a solidarity visit on him by members of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Edo Guber: Obaseki’ll pay for his treachery – Ganduje
… Says Wike would be kept isolation Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has said the Governor of Edo State and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki will pay for his treachery. Ganduje, who is also the Governor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)