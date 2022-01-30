News

Why low Polish investments in Nigeria – Envoy

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

Polish investors are facing challenges identifying credible companies to partner with, according to the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska.

She made the revelation when the acting Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Mr Emeka Offor paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish Embassy in Abuja at the weekend.

But in a statement by its Head, Press and  Protocol, Daniel Awurum,  the NIPC assured the Ambassador of its support.

“Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” the statement quoted Tarnawska as saying.

According to her, Nigeria is a thriving investment destination but only a few polish investors invest in the country because of the negative reports by  foreign media.

She expressed interest in identifying areas of cooperation with the NIPC to facilitate the interest of Polish investors.

“Nigeria is a favourable place in general for business and other forms of activities, but Polish investors simply do not know how and where to start,” Tarnawska said.

Offor assured the Ambassador of the agency’s support in building awareness and improving investment relations between both countries.

He stated: “What we always suggest is that prospective investors talk to NIPC first so that we can handhold them – take them through the process.

“If there  is a need to take them to attend certain meetings – with regulators, other government agencies or state governors, we will willingly handhold them and ensure that they are in safe hands.”

Offor further stated that in line with Nigeria’s e-government initiative, NIPC launched an e-OSIC platform that grants access to NIPC’s one-stop shop to further ease doing business in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Reddington commissions PCR Laboratory, Armoured Shield Hospital for testing, treatment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Reddington Hospital Group has commissioned the Armoured Shield Medical Complex, a state-of-the- art medical facility in Victoria Island, Lagos to deal with all cases related to Covid-19, from testing to treatment and management of other co-morbidity conditions presented by a patient. The new medical centre built in phases, offers a 50-bed facility with […]
News

I reconciled Buhari with Babangida in 2005 – Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday said he organised a meeting in his Igbere country home in Abia State, in 2005 to reconcile the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) with a former head of the military junta, Ibrahim Babangida. He also said he seized the occasion to host the […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Service Chiefs to appear before Senate tomorrow

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, disclosed that the Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies would, tomorrow, appear before the Chamber to brief it on efforts to address the spate of insecurity in the country.   Lawan made the disclosure in an announcement during the commencement of the day’s legislative proceedings at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica