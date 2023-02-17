Why LP’ll win presidential poll – Datti

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Dr. Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed has expressed confidence that the party will win next weekend’s presidential election.

Dr. Ahmed, at a press conference on Friday, explained that his confidence is based on the fact that LP is the only party properly configured to win the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, out of 18 political parties that filled candidates for the presidential election, 15 could not actually go round the country to campaign.

“So we can comfortably say that 15 have fallen behind. There are three main parties now contesting 2023 presidential elections.

“Out of the three, two have mis-configured themselves to win the 2023 presidential election; one of them, helplessly so. It leaves only one party standing,” he added.

