Why Macron  convened African Finance Summit in France -Presidency

The Presidency has explained that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, convened the recently concluded African Finance Summit in order to raise funds to finance its economies after the ravaging global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
He explained that the need to raise the funds prompted Macron to organise the summit where about 20 African leaders, a dozen others from Europe and Asia as well as an impressive gathering of all the big players in the global financial system participated.
Others at the summit were the AfDB, the World Bank, the IMF, the G7 and G20 groups of countries, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Organisation for European Cooperation and Development (OECD) and very many operators in the Financial Sector as well as investment and manufacturing.
Shehu said the summit was successful with a global resolution to make African states attractive for investments.