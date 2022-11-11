Sports

Why Man United, Chelsea, Bayern are chasing Osimhen –Peseiro

Posted on

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has said that Victor Osimhen is a complete striker who will thrive in any team in the world. The coach said he is not surprised that some of the biggest clubs in Europe are after the forward and it will be difficult for his Serie A side Napoli to keep him beyond next summer. Osimhen has been one of the best performers for Napoli this season.

Despite injury concerns, the 23-year-old good hitman has scored nine goals in 13 games for the Partenopeans. His contributions have been key for Napoli this season, helping them to the top of the Serie A. Also, the Nigerian hitman played a role in landing the Partenopeans first place in a Champions League group that had Ajax and Liverpool. On the international scene, the former Lille man has also proven to be reliable whenever he is available. Peseiro is pleased with his talisman’s progress and believes he is currently one of the best in the game. “Osimhen scores a lot and he is young,” Rohr said as per Napoli Magazine.

“It is certainly not easy, usually a center forward finds this level later on. But he always scores, at this moment I don’t think I’m wrong if I say that every team in the world wants to buy him. “He knows how to press, he knows how to score. he knows how to use his body; he would know how to play in all teams “. “Napoli are playing very well, they are first, the benefits are for both. For him, for the coach, and his teammates.

“Keeping a player like this for Napoli will not be easy given the value and the demands he will have. Complete centre-forward: he assists, scores from the right, and left, is strong in the defensive phase, knows how to press, and is not easy to defend for a central defender. “In June, in the summer, I believe that Napoli will ask for several million for him … And I think there will be many clubs to offer them: he is young and still has great growth potential.

 

Our Reporters

