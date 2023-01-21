Sports

Why Man United should sign Osimhen – Andy Cole

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Manchester United attacker, Andy Cole has given reasons why the English Club should secure the signature of the Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen. According to the Englishman, the Super Eagles talisman is a long-time buy for the Red Devils, considering his age and his talent. The Three Lions veteran, whose career spanned 1988 to 2008, feels Osimhen’s goal-scoring style will be enough for the Red Devils to beat Arsenal and Newcastle to his signing. However, Osimhen’s recent success for Napoli has aroused the curiosity of certain European powerhouses, like Manchester United, who are keen on replacing Ronaldo’s gap at Old Trafford.

While the Prince of Naples remains their top summer target, rumours claim that Manchester United are planning a move for Goncalo Ramos if the transfer deal falls through. Meanwhile, recently, United signed Netherlands international Wout Weghorst last week as they strongly need an attacker. The former English international was ‘a bit surprised’ by the transfer and believes his former club might have to look elsewhere for Ronaldo’s ‘long-term’ replacement.

However, in an interview with Betway, Cole identified Osimhen as the perfect striker and explained why. “I think Victor Osimhen at Napoli is very good and could be the long-term natural fit. The question is whether Napoli would be prepared to let him go. “He’s rangy, got a good first touch, scores goals, and is a decent size as well. I watched him play against Liverpool, and he was more than prepared to link the play and then run in behind.” Cole said. Osimhen has recently made headlines for his outstanding performance for the Italian national team, scoring 12 goals for Luciano Spalletti’s men.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

World Cup star, Mbappe, against switch to biannual format

Posted on Author Reporter

  France striker Kylian Mbappe believes staging the World Cup every two years instead of every four would render the competition less attractive. The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward shot to global fame as a teenager as France won the 2018 World Cup, scoring four goals in Russia, a feat heightened he says by its feeling […]
Sports

Berlusconi’s Monza aiming high ahead of debut Serie A campaign

Posted on Author Reporter

  Serie A new boys Monza might be about to embark on their first ever season in Italy’s top flight but Silvio Berlusconi’s club do not seem overawed at the task awaiting them come the visit of Torino on Saturday. Monza were still in Serie C when former Italian prime minister Berlusconi bought them in […]
Sports

EPL: Everton draw dents Liverpool’s title charge as Chelsea fight back to beat Villa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Newcastle damage Sheffield’s European ambitions Everton and Liverpool played out a tepid goalless draw on their return to Premier League action at Goodison Park, putting a dent in the visitors’ title charge.   Liverpool went into the game needing six more points to clinch their first Premier League title but were blunted by the absences […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica