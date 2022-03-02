Sports

Why Manchester United want N47bn -valued Osimhen

The Red Devils have had a torrid season, but they are looking for ways to improve ahead of next season, and they have identified a Super Eagles star as an upgrade to one of their best players. Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has identified Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen as a suitable replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be offloaded this summer. The Red Devils have had a torrid season.

It has been from one struggle to the other- both in defence and attack. United currently sit fourth on the Premier League log. Still, they are in danger of missing out on Champions League football, considering their form, which has seen them win just two of their last five games in the competition. However, their lack of positive results is not due to poor coaching but partly to their profligacy in front of goal. In their last game against Watford, which ended goalless, Manchester United had 22 attempts, but only three of those were on target, and Ronaldo was a major culprit.

 

