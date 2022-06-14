Why Manchester United’s loss to Palace is not much of concern

Manchester United closed out the 2021-22 season without much problems but has seen the worst of the squad in years. The recent run marked the worst season for the Red Devils in many years, and this was capped off by a tough but not much of a big loss to Crystal Palace in the final.

For starters, Manchester United was hyped to be one of the leading contenders in the Premier League especially with a revamped roster that features some of the best talents such as Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Cristiano Ronaldo. This was a huge blow to the pride of Manchester and it set them back from a huge surge that could have pushed them to a title win.

The Manchester United best odds were for them to win in the Premier League’s 2021-22 season. Even bigger expectations were set for the team since they failed to come up with a strong run that could have been their huge chance to win as champions for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

The loss in the final of the EPL season was not as tough as it seems for United. The season was already over for them by that time, and they only managed to make it to the Europa League after consistent seasons of pushing for a win in the Champions League.

United was far from Arsenal’s record

United finished with 58 points in the season, and they ended up in sixth place in the Premier League table. Arsenal, on the other hand, has been on a roll and came up with the fifth spot – just a few points from making it to the top four with 69 points.

The chase was already over for the Red Devils. The Gunners were way ahead of the points race, which means that the loss did not mean as much as most critics put it. This is why it is not much of a big deal for most fans since they know that the season was already over before they reached that point.

On top of that, West Ham finished with 56 points – good for the seventh spot and a spot in the playoff round in the Europa Conference league. This just shows a much bigger need for improvement in the Red Devils’ game since they were expected to go higher in the league table.

United has already secured their Europa League slot

What didn’t worry United was the fact that they have already earned their spot in the Europa League. With Arsenal being too far to chase down, United just had to keep its distance against West Ham – and the final game of the season turned out to be in their favour.

West Ham was crushed by Brighton on the final matchday – where the Hammers only managed to score one goal as opposed to Brighton’s three from Joel Veltman, Pascal Groß, and Danny Welbeck. That loss by West Ham ensured that United would get the final slot in the Europa League.

The Red Devils waved the red flag for the top four

The Red Devils were one of the top contenders to make it into the top four. That hype was short-lived as the club failed to come up with a strong push in their games. Around the closing weeks of the Prem season, United was still expected to make one last grind to at least reach the top four, but none of those expectations was met by the end of the season.

Manchester United waved the flag for the top four race as they already opted to rest most of their starters to avoid further fatigue and possible injuries. This set the tone for the final games of the season as they just played to survive and hold on to the top six spot.

United is off to a fresh start once more

Erik ten Hag was there to watch the final game of the 2021-22 season. As the new incoming coach of the Red Devils, it was clear that he has a lot of work to do, which also means that there is still a need for more changes in the squad with the offseason now on the top of their heads.

The new boss will have to lead United into a fresh start once more. The sacking of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was already the start of a new era for the team, but mishaps have cost the squad a good chance at the league title.

This just means that there is indeed more to expect from United in the coming Premier League season. Manchester United best odds are projecting the squad to come up with a top four finish at the very least, but there is always a chance that they may just end up with the league title too.

