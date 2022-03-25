News

Why many aspirants are jostling to succeed me –Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday opened up on why over 12 governorship aspirants in the state, including his deputy Kingsley Otuaro, have been engaging in political gymnastics to succeed him in 2023. The governor said they are comfortably using his name to campaign for endorsement, owing to his strict adherence to the ‘Stronger Delta’ pursuit. He maintained that the enormity of succeeding him requires the selfless service of a detribalised person, who will consolidate on his track records.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who rejected the barrage of character assassination and campaigns of calumny against the governor in Asaba, yesterday, said Okowa was unperturbed because 2023 is a season of betrayal and political mudslinging.

He said: “We are aware that we are entering a period where the game of politics will assume dangerous twists. Governorship aspirants are showing courtesy and enjoying the proximity of the governor to associate with his achievements.” He said the governor has vowed to stay focused on the developmental trajectory in spite of the sustained attacks by detractors. He lamented that because detractors could not take on the governor over the issue of infrastructure, they went viral on social media to engage him in the game of political gymnastics.

 

