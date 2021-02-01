Arts & Entertainments

Why many Deejays fear me – Dj Bimmer

Fast rising Nigerian music jockey, Hammed Abiodun Oyenuga, better known as ‘Dj Bimmer’, has revealed why many fun lovers, especially music executives consider him as a threat to disc jockies.
The Ogun State-born DJ while hinting on his plan for 2021, gave brief details on his sojourn into music.
“I started music in my secondary school days, back then, I always used to record songs with tapes (cassettes) directly on playing from my dad’s radio after my classes from school.
“Trust me, back then I listened to the radio a lot and loved the way DJs back spun those records. That was how my passion for deejaying was birthed,” he explained.
He continued: “I am a goal getter and someone who loves punctuality in every areas.”
Another thing is, many people see him as threat to many DJ’s.
“I got everything it takes to turn the music game around. Personally, I am still exploring more on doing that and not stopping until I achieve the climax,” he noted.
“Yeah, the year is just starting, a lot is going down this 2021. I will be collaborating with the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Runtown, Teni, Tiwa Savage,  FireBoy, JoeBoy, Bella ShmurDa, Barry Jhay, just to a mention few. These are hard-working and talented artistes giving us good music out there up to the international level. They have continued to bring more creativity to Nigeria’s entertainment industry,  especially to the art of disc jockey.
“That’s not all, I will also be dropping a new Afro mixtape  In the coming days, and Its going to be on so many Music Download Platforms, all you have to do is follow me @djbimmer_ so as to get latest update about my stuffs.”
Born in the 90s, Dj Bimmer who is a native of Ode Remo, in Ogun State, had his primary and secondary education in Ibadan, Oyo State and proceeded to study Mechanical Engineering at a university in South Africa.

