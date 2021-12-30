Why MC Oluomo should be stopped from becoming Oba of Oshodi – Head of Royal family

The Olushi Onigbesa royal family says the Lagos Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya (popularly known as MC Oluomo) is not a member of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family in Oshodi land, thus has no right to be the Oba of Oshodi stool.

The royal family therefore appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to stop MC Oluomo from becoming the Oba of Oshodi.

The Head of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family, Kabiru Eyantan, said this on Wednesday during a press briefing.

“The attention of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family of Oshodi Awori Kingdom has been drawn to the picture of Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, Chairman, NURTW in Lagos State circulated on numerous social media platform where he was dressed in traditional kingly attire intended for an Oba in Yorubaland.

“Our attention has also been drawn to the trending videos and news in social and conventional media with reference to the message delivered by a first class Oba in Ikorodu Division at the coronation anniversary of Oniba of Iba Kingdom in Iba Town, Ikeja Division on the issue of intended aspiration of Akinsanya to become Oba of Oshodi.

“To put the record straight, we state that the tribunal of inquiry into chieftaincy matters in respect of the upgrading Baale of Oshodi to first-class Obaship status was set up by Lagos State Government and lasted between January 2003 and December 2008 and the tribunal recommended that the Olushi Onigbesa royal family of Oshodi land is the only family eligible and entitled to the stool of the Oba of Oshodi.

“Alhaji Akinsanya is not a member of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family in Oshodi land and has no right to be the Oba of Oshodi stool and therefore is not eligible to aspire or to be appointed to the stool of Oba of Oshodi,” the royal family said.

