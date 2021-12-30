Metro & Crime

Why MC Oluomo should be stopped from becoming Oba of Oshodi – Head of Royal family

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Olushi Onigbesa royal family says the Lagos Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya (popularly known as MC Oluomo) is not a member of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family in Oshodi land, thus has no right to be the Oba of Oshodi stool.

The royal family therefore appealed to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to stop MC Oluomo from becoming the Oba of Oshodi.

The Head of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family, Kabiru Eyantan, said this on Wednesday during a press briefing.

“The attention of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family of Oshodi Awori Kingdom has been drawn to the picture of Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, Chairman, NURTW in Lagos State circulated on numerous social media platform where he was dressed in traditional kingly attire intended for an Oba in Yorubaland.

“Our attention has also been drawn to the trending videos and news in social and conventional media with reference to the message delivered by a first class Oba in Ikorodu Division at the coronation anniversary of Oniba of Iba Kingdom in Iba Town, Ikeja Division on the issue of intended aspiration of Akinsanya to become Oba of Oshodi.

“To put the record straight, we state that the tribunal of inquiry into chieftaincy matters in respect of the upgrading Baale of Oshodi to first-class Obaship status was set up by Lagos State Government and lasted between January 2003 and December 2008 and the tribunal recommended that the Olushi Onigbesa royal family of Oshodi land is the only family eligible and entitled to the stool of the Oba of Oshodi.

“Alhaji Akinsanya is not a member of the Olushi Onigbesa royal family in Oshodi land and has no right to be the Oba of Oshodi stool and therefore is not eligible to aspire or to be appointed to the stool of Oba of Oshodi,” the royal family said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police foil motorists’ abduction in Osun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Police said they thwarted  an attempted robbery and kidnapping of motorists at Iwaraja on the Akure-Ilesa Road, by some gunmen.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, made the disclosure yesterday in Osogbo. Opalola said the gunmen, about 6pm, on Saturday, came out of the bush on the Akure-Ilesha road, […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara sets up panel to probe alleged N300m LG funds

Posted on Author Reporter

*Rtd Justice Adewara chairs panel Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up an eight-person panel of inquiry to investigate the federal allocations accruing to the 16 local government areas of the state as well as their share of the internally generated revenue from May 29, 2019 to date. “In pursuance […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits attack commercial vehicle, kill 3 passengers in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kaduna State Government has said three passengers were killed by suspected bandits around Yakowa village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday. The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan,c in a statement Saturday night in Kaduna. Aruwan said security agencies reported the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica