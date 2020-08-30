Body & Soul

Why men should take grooming serious

Gone are the days when beauty salons, spas are seen as women thing. Today’s men are beginning to understand that to get themselves pampered is not just for looking good, but a healthy lifestyle. Now, men find time to relax, refresh and take care of themselves.

 

They are now particular about their looks, they want to look good and feel good. From including manicure and pedicure routine to having a nice haircut, to proper grooming of their beard, to a good body massage session, all these help them get rid of stress and look better.

 

Many men have also discovered that sauna or steam bath help remove body toxins and enhances flow of blood in the body. Good grooming is all about wellbeing of your outer body and inner body. It gives a proper insight on how best to care for the body and cautions of what goes inside the body.

 

It consist of correct good skin care routines, regular exercise, adequate sleep, taking enough of water, balance diet and by avoiding abuse of drugs and alcohol . According to a male Beauty Consultant, Ape Taiwo, a man’s bathroom says a great deal about his approach to life.

 

His bathroom shelve says if he is either organized or messy. He explained that if a man has no time to visit spas or beauty palours often, he should at least have the following beauty routine items in his bathroom. Shaving set: to help for quick shaving before heading out for the day.

 

Mouthwash/tongue scraper: because oral hygiene is key to total well being. Body sprays and antiperspirant: because it is offensive to seat beside anyone that has body odor. Quality hair product: shampoo and anti-dandruf is not for women alone.

 

Having low cut has a huge advantage of washing the hair daily. Cleanser, Scrub, Mask, Toner, Moisturizer are very important because dry and patched skin has never been attractive to anyone. Its a sign of bad hygiene and bad health.

 

“It may look like that these days most women only care about the size of a man’s pocket, but that is not entirely truth.

 

The money may be the center of attraction at some point, but eventually, his total hygiene will be highly scrutinized when serious decision about the future of the relationship is to be considered,” he said.

