Why Minimalism, Hustle, and Finding Meaning Are Crucial? Parmida Mamaghani Explains

COVID-19 has transformed the world into a new place. However, certain things hold their ground under any circumstances. In a recent conversation, top Instagram celebrity star Parmida Mamaghani spoke about three things brands must focus on in the new normal – minimalism, hustle, and finding meaning.

A lot of people have a misconception that you need to go all out when it comes to promoting your brand. This might work for some brands, but there is a fine line between too much and an effective strategy. Parmida Mamaghani shares, “Minimalism is defined as a style or technique based on sparseness and simplicity. Therefore, minimalism in your personal branding removes distractions and zeroes in on what you have to offer.” This lets you focus on scaling your brand and the strategies you will utilize to achieve this.
Parmida Mamaghani elaborates further, “Minimalism leads directly to hustle, which can be a major path to success. Understand this term because it is essential in the online world.” When not used as slang, hustle means busy activity and to work energetically. Hustle also means to conduct your business assertively and be competitive. When Parmida Mamaghani states the importance of hustling, she refers to “setting realistic goals, working efficiently and strategically, as these are core components of success.”
Lastly, but perhaps most importantly, people need to find meaning in their work. As per Parmida Mamaghani, “When you prepare for a launch, you must find meaning in your own brand. If you don’t connect with your brand, how is your audience supposed to?”
Those who find meaning in their work put more energy and effort. This applies to not just Instagram celebrities and influencers but to public figures, brands, and companies, alike. Not only does this result in a positive brand image, but it also results in audiences believing in your brand as well to build long-term mutual relationships.

