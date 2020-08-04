News

Why Minister of Sports’ initiative can’t be achieved now – Are

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA Comment(0)

Director of Grassroots Sports Development at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ademola Are, has said that the Minister of sports, Sunday Dare’s initiative of sports remitting money into government coffers cannot be achieved now. Minister of Sports had stated that until sports is seen as business rather than entertainment; it will not grow beyond what we are witnessing in Nigeria.

 

Are, in an interview on FCT Football Update – a WhatsApp group, said the time when sports will begin to remit money into government coffers is not now.

 

“You cannot have enough funds to put up a good tournament like the National Youth Games, the more money you have, the more grandiose your programme becomes,” Are said.

 

“But we are looking forward to a day when the benefit from the Honourable minister initiative especially sports industry policy will bring money back to the government coffers. “In the developed countries, sport is seen as business hence the development and contribution to their countries’ GDP but it is seen as entertainment rather than business in Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reports: Suspect in custody in murder of Gokada founder

Posted on Author Reporter

The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment, the New York Times and NBC’s New York TV station reported. Saleh’s body was found dismembered and decapitated in his luxury condo on Tuesday, New York […]
News

Gbajabiamila: Power sector reforms requires legislative intervention

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has emphasised that appropriate legislative intervention in the power sector was critical to national development. Gbajabiamila made this statement at the opening ceremony of the public hearing of the House ad-hoc committee on power sector in the National Assembly. According to him, it is in […]
News

Salary: Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers, saves N672m monthly

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

F ollowing its screening exercise to ensure that it meets up with the payment of its workers, Niger State government yesterday said it has discovered over 11,000 ghost workers in the state and would be saving N672 million monthly.   The government said millions of naira were also traced to fictitious salary earners in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: