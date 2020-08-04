Why Minister of Sports’ initiative can’t be achieved now – Are

Director of Grassroots Sports Development at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ademola Are, has said that the Minister of sports, Sunday Dare’s initiative of sports remitting money into government coffers cannot be achieved now. Minister of Sports had stated that until sports is seen as business rather than entertainment; it will not grow beyond what we are witnessing in Nigeria.

Are, in an interview on FCT Football Update – a WhatsApp group, said the time when sports will begin to remit money into government coffers is not now.

“You cannot have enough funds to put up a good tournament like the National Youth Games, the more money you have, the more grandiose your programme becomes,” Are said.

“But we are looking forward to a day when the benefit from the Honourable minister initiative especially sports industry policy will bring money back to the government coffers. “In the developed countries, sport is seen as business hence the development and contribution to their countries’ GDP but it is seen as entertainment rather than business in Nigeria.”

