Why more Lagosians embrace water transportation – LAGFERRY

At a time when commuters are confronted with traffic snarl owing to ongoing road construction, the Managing Director, Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, described the massive investment made in water transportation by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration as unprecedented.

He said that in the last three years of the administration, the agency has been able to record unprecedented milestones having in its fleet a record number of 20 boats, ferried over 800,000 passengers, daily operations in over 14 routes across all divisions within the state, created direct and indirect employment of over 250 Lagosians, ensured all passengers are covered by insurance on all trips. Beyond serving the transportation needs of commuters, LAGFERRY has also enabled commerce with logistics cargo barge services for conglomerates like Dangote Industries, Crown Flour Mills, HoneyWell Flour Mills, BUA Group etc, promoting tourism through regular charter services to tourism destinations in the state. According to him, Sanwo- Olu’s administration has shown greater dedication and genuine commitment to ensuring viable alternatives to road transportation and decongest traffic through unprecedented massive investment in procurement of boats, construction and rehabilitation of terminals/jetties to open up new areas to water transportation, dredging of the waterways, removal of wreckages along the coastline.

Building trust with more boats, infrastructure

While assuring commuters that government will continually procure more boats to meet increasing demands and ensure regular maintenance of existing ones to guarantee commuter safety, Balogun appealed to Lagosians to embrace the waterways. “The Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration will continue to seek ways to create alternative to road transportation and put adequate measures and legislations in place to guarantee safety of passengers on the waterways through effective collaborative efforts between federal and state regulatory agencies like NIWA, NIMASA, Marine Police, Nigerian Navy, LASWA, Lagos State Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development and LAMATA,” he said.

The Lagferry MD said that there was the ‘Park and Ride’ option available at various terminals, which enables commuters to leave their cars at the available ample car park spaces and go on the boat to their various destinations. He said that the terminal engages in other commercial activities for commuters leisure and conveniences such as ATM services, restaurants etc.

