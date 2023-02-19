Why more marriages crash now than in the 60s & 70s –AJ Morgan

‘Intimacy, commitment, communication keys to healthy marriages’

Ajero Morgan Okorafor, popularly known as AJ Morgan, is a marriage Counsellor and Coach. His social media handle @ajeromorgan has gained a lot of popularity since he started dropping practical insights on issues affecting marriages. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the graduate of Civil Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who hails from Imo State, shares his thoughts on some of the prevalent issues affecting marriages, the red flags to look out for and how his career transitioned from an oil company worker to a life coach and hosting one the most talked about couples’ party in Port Harcourt

Your Orange ball event is gradually becoming popular in Port Harcourt. Tell us what the event is all about?

The Bestfriends Couples Party is an annual event specifically designed and created for married people. It’s produced by an events production company, which I own.

The idea is to bring couples together in an atmosphere of fun and entertainment to create beautiful memories under great ambience. We eat, drink, play, dance and hold real life adult/marital conversations under a safe and secure environment. For now, it’s only held in Port Harcourt and we hope to take it to other cities soon.

You once worked for an oil company, Shell Nigeria, a job many Nigerians would kill to get an opportunity but at some point, you left to do your own thing. Tell us what happened?

When I worked with SPDC, I worked under contract services and that wasn’t my dream. I wanted to be a full Staff and when it wasn’t coming, I left after my last contract expired and rejected the offer to resume after it was renewed.

My dream had always been to either work as a full staff of a big conglomerate or start my own thing. I did that later with another multinational before finally deciding to build something of my own, which is in accordance with my passion.

Nigeria is rated among countries with highest separations and divorces, which was not so about 20 years back. What do you think is happening to marriages, relationships?

The divorce rate all across the globe is on the rise. Not just in Nigeria. And the main reason being that the duo of religion and culture that restrained married people and made it difficult for them to abandon their marriages are no longer as strong and influencial today as they were then.

Society is more Liberal today than before. People are more aware of happenings around the globe; restrictions are weaker and individuals have more “freedom of choice” today than in the 60s and early 70s.

What do you think our parents and grandparents did in marriages that are lacking in present marriages?

Marriages lasted longer in the generations of our parents and grandparents compared to ours because the values and virtues our parents and grandparents upheld in their era are somewhat different from ours. Things like endurance, patience, etc, have all been redefined. And the dynamics of society have also changed – a similar reason why people don’t stay longer in one job like before.

You are referred to as one the the most straightforward marriage counselors in Port Harcourt. How did you discover you had a passion for saving marriages?

I don’t have a magic wand with which I save marriages. Only God can perform such miracles. Salvaging a marriage has to take the commitment of the people involved. So, a marriage Counsellor only provides tools to willing couples to bett e r mana g e c o n – f l i c t s a n d c r i s e s and build healthy relationships.

My passion is to help married people who are willing, to take advantage of their unique circumstances and the tools/resources within their reach to optimize their life and relationships. From an early age, I found out that without “genuine happiness”, life won’t be worth living.

And no one can be genuinely happy when in a bad marriage. So, my passion stemmed from my inner timeless quest to help people find genuine happiness which seed resides within every human soul.

Most marriage counselors are usually inspired by their personal stories or their parents marriage. What spurred you into action to make a change?

What spurred me into action to make a change in marriages are the things I learnt observing my parents, growing up as a young boy. My mum and dad(of blessed memories) loved each other so much but I noticed they didn’t quite know how to express themselves in a way that gave them the feedback and results they desired.

So, I made it a duty to find out how, so I can apply it in my own life and marriage. I’ve been counselling couples since 2007. Married people within my sphere find it easy to talk to me about their situations and so, I had to develop myself and gather more knowledge in this area in order to be more useful and impactful to people who come to me.

In marriages, men and women have duties. What are some of the things men are getting wrong?

What are some of the things women are getting wrong too? In context, a man’s major duty is to provide security in the marriage and for his family. If a woman feels secure with her man, her behaviour is usually different. And one way a man can provide that security is by loving his wife and his family. He has to be a “family man”. That’s what you call a family-minded man.

The woman on the other hand is meant to provide support for the man in his God-given vision. If she does this with “respect” irrespective of her status in the society, the man’s behaviour is usually different. Every marriage go through challenges but I think every marriage built on the foundation of love and respect cannot but do well.

You have counselled many marriages in recent times, what are the most prevalent or most reoccurring issues in marriages?

There are plenty of issues I encounter when I counsel married people, ranging from infidelity, verbal and physical abuse, unforgiveness, etc and in my opinion, these issues become dangerous when three key things are lacking: intimacy, commitment and communication. That’s how I measure the health of a marriage relationship. So, anytime I sit with couples facing these issues, I first try to rate the health of their relationship on a scale.

If a young girl or young boy walks up to you and says, she wants to get married, what questions ask and what advice would you give?

If a young girl or boy tells me they’ve seen someone to marry, I’ll always try to find out what informed their choices to settle with such a person. The aim is usually to confirm if they’ve done their home work well.

Are they getting married based on aligned compatibility and chemistry or could there be other factors influencing their decisions, which could be detrimental to their relationship going forward? It’s on the basis of this that I can give them counsel that I think would be most suitable to their unique situation. My works can be viewed on my handle @ajeromorgan

Is it completely wrong to decide to get married on just the chemistry both parties feel?

Chemistry alone won’t be enough to base one’s decision to marry another. Chemistry has to do with those qualities that complement. It’s usually what first attracts people to people.

And it’s important in decision making regarding marriage but compatibility has to be considered because that is what forms the foundation of lasting marriages and relationships. A loud person is often attracted to a more quiet person.

A quick-tempered person most often feels settled when around someone with a calm temperament. These are complementary qualities at play. So, we can see that chemistry is important in decision making regarding marriage, but compatibility, which seeks out shared values has to be considered too because that is what forms the foundation of lasting marriages and relationships.

There is so much pressure on how much a man must earn before he talks about getting involved with someone’s daughter for marriage. How important is money?

How much a man earns is a relative subject. How much anyone makes at any particular point in time can change.

Situation happens. But because money is a very important factor in every marriage, I think the most important thing is to consider whether the person has a vision for himself and a sustainable means of livelihood.

What life skills does he have that can come in handy in the event that things change in a negative way. Does he have his own accommodation or does he have a plan in that direction? How does he think? How ready is he to start his own family? These are more important than what he earns as at the time you meet him.

We have seen girls swear they can never marry a man that has no car or not earn 6-figures? What are the wrong ideas young girls have been fed about marriages?

There’s nothing anyone can do about girls who swear that they can never marry a man that has no car or earns 6 figures. That’s who they’ve become and unfortunately, they cannot t h i n k o t h e r – wise. People who think that way a r e usually “lethal-dependants.”

Men who marry such ladies are usually men who won’t listen to godly or elderly counsels. Hard working ladies who know how to make six figures are looking for hardworking family-minded men who will genuinely love and respect them as best friends.

Why is it that these days, once money disappears, the marriage begins to shake?

The reason why a marriage begins to shake when money disappears is because that marriage was founded on the “presence” of money in the first place. It’s as simple as that.

The disappearance of money can shake every marriage; that’s the truth. But a marriage that’s founded on genuine love and friendship will always stick together and find a way to navigate the rough seasons that come to every family. Lot of couples I know navigate these seasons without any outsider knowing it. They only talk about it when they’ve overcome the difficulties mainly for the purpose of encouraging others

. Is it wrong for a man to help his wife around the house? Does this dent the ‘African man ego’ in any way?

There’s nothing wrong with a man helping his wife with house chores when it becomes needful. House chores are really not gender labelled. It’s an African thing to think that helping your wife around the house will dent your ego. Those who still bear that type of mentality only do so because they can get away with it.

When the same people go to Europe, you see them do those chores because not doing it comes with consequences. Of course, there are things women are better at doing than men and vise versa. But the truth remains that a man who loves his wife will not treat her as a slave but a friend. On the side, engaging in doing chores around the house can be a good form of exercise for men. It’s better than sitting on one spot all weekend watching football.

Is it too much for a woman to lend a helping hand financially in the marriage?

Does that make her superior? The dynamics of society has changed. Unlike before, women now have more freedom to use their gifts and talents in a broader sphere. The principles of equality tries to give equal opportunities to women as well as men. And the result of that is a lot of women may become more financially buoyant than their husbands. And that’s okay.

So, I don’t see why it should be a problem for women who have received equal opportunities to express their abilities to use the benefits to support their families. Does that make her superior? No! It doesn’t. A wise woman should feel more fulfilled with making such contributions to her family, not feel more superior.

The man remains the leader in the home according to God’s order of things. It’s a temptation a lot of women face when they make more money than heir husbands, but wise women don’t give in to that temptation. No one (whether man or woman) becomes a more superior human because they’re making more money than others. It’s more of an underlying inferiority complex problem when someone feels like that.

Let’s have a little introduction from you...

My name is AJ Morgan. I’m a marriage Counsellor and coach. My social media handle is @ajeromorgan. I’m from Imo State. I grew up in Enugu State. A graduate of College of the Immaculate Conception (CIC) and University of Nigeria, Nsukka where I obtained a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering. Also had a Masters Degree in University of Port Harcourt. I’ve been married since 2003.

