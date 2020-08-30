‘Why more women may die of pregnancy complications in Niger’

Stakeholders in Niger State have over the weekend raised an alarm that more women may die from pregnancy complications the due to poor funding for family planning and severe funding shortages to Child Spacing Advocacy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic response in the state.

This is as the government has out of the N250 million budgeted for Family Planning in the state for the past five years released only N17.5 million (about 7%).

The stakeholders, while sending a warning signal to the state government, expressed their fears in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of the technical working group on Child Spacing and the Adolescent Youth Reproductive Health in Niger State.

In the communiqué issued by the group and signed by the Project Director of the Centre for Communication and Reproductive Health (CCRHS), Dr Aliyu Yabagi Shehu, the group expressed fear that Niger State government may not meet the Contraceptive Prevalent Rate (CPR) target of 25 per cent by 2020.

The group said the lumping of family planning budget with the budget of other programmes in Niger State health budget, has led to inadequate fund releases to family planning, adding that this has increased possibilities of complications and death among women of reproductive age in the state.

Furthermore, the group reminded the state government of its 2017 commitment of increasing the state CPR from 6 per cent to 25 per cent, stating that the Contraceptive Prevalent Rate is the determinant factor to women dying as a result of reproductive health and pregnancy complications.

