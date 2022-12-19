Sports

Why Morocco’s football is ahead of Nigeria – Rohr

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has disclosed reasons why Morocco football is far ahead of Nigeria. The veteran tactician has said that poor infrastructure, poor education, mismanagement, haphazard organisation, and poorly-run academies are the bane of football in Nigeria.

When asked why football in Morocco is further ahead than Nigeria, Rohr told Augsburger-Allgemeine: “Poor infrastructure and poor education are the problems in such countries. “This shows in bad conditions, run-down pitches, or neglected stadiums. I experienced this myself in Lagos with its 19 million inhabitants. The poor organisation of their own championship with constant interruptions was also a problem in Nigeria.

“Most clubs didn’t even have a youth section despite so many playing football. Everything went through Morocco emerged the best-performing African team at the World Cup after the Atlas Lions defeated Belgium, Canada, Spain, and Portugal to reach the last four of Qatar 2026. Although the North Africans lost the bronze medal match to Croatia 2-1 on Saturday, they have endeared themselves to many after a historic run at the Mundial.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles did not even qualify for the tournament after falling at the last hurdle to Ghana’s Black Stars. Ex-Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is not surprised by the stark contrast between the level of football success in Nigeria and Morocco. The former Bayern Munich defender believes there is more attention to the development of football in Morocco compared to Nigeria.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

