Why Muslims worship in my Church every Christmas – Pastor Buruin

Pastor Yohanna Y. D. Buru is the Founder of the Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Fellowship. The church has been hosting Muslims and members of other religious faiths every Christmas for the last 11 years. In this interview with BABA NEGEDU in Kaduna, Buru gave reasons for his interfaith work across the 19 northern states and some African countries, disclosing that the collaboration with Islamic clergies has reduced the spate of religious crisis in the North and Kaduna State in particular

How long have you been having these engagements with Muslims and how did it come about?

The Church under the Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation of Nigeria, an NGO on Interfaith, in collaboration with the Church, has been celebrating this annual event for the past 11 years. This season was the 11the anniversary. Every Christmas I invite Muslims across the country and beyond. It is only this year that Muslims from Niger Republic were not represented. Before now many people would come from Niger and others within Nigeria will join them to celebrate Christmas with us.

The reason we started this programme was because of the kind of crisis that we have witnessed in this state, that I have personally witnessed. I witnessed the Kasuwan Magani crisis in 1980, that is 42 years ago, before then the place was Kachia Local Government and not Kajuru as it is today.

I was in Kafanchan , in Kagoro as a student I witnessed the Kafanchan religious riots. There was also the Zango Kakaf Crisis. I was working with the judiciary then and I even handled some of the case files of the crisis. In Plateau State when I was in the seminary I witnessed the 2001 crisis in the Plateau, all these to the post-election violence in Kaduna, I have seen all these things, these were the things that led me to start Peace Revival and Reconciliation Foundation under the auspices of the Church to reach people of different ethnic groups and backgrounds, to breach the relationship gap among the various religion and find a way to stop all these crises.

In these 11 years, what can you say has been the impact of your effort?

Let me say specifically that the kind of religious crisis that we used to have in Kaduna State, you can bear witness that we have not been having such in the recent past, except for the issue of banditry and kidnapping. Since 2011 after the post-election violence that took place across the north, in 2012 I started this peace and reconciliation efforts, we have rarely witnessed any religious crisis if not this herdsmen attacks and banditry.

In 2015, the presidential election and all that came with it, I was asked what would be the contribution of the foundation towards peace and reconciliation. I told them then that we have done our work not only

Buruin Kaduna but across the North. Because many people feel there will be a crisis after the election that year, but I told them by the grace of them nothing will happen, and we had a free and fair election and even the world witnessed it.

We enlightened people, we went on the media to sensitize people, we also used social media, we use the papers, radio and television and we thank God for what happened. We did the same thing in 2019; even now we are doing our best to make sure that there is no crisis after the elections.

Some of the things we did for some rural communities across the state and in the North, we moved from communities to communities, settled their differences and even resettled some of the communities after the crisis. But because of the situation of the state now and many parts of the North, it has been a bit difficult; we have had engagements in Zamfara, Plateau, Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Niger states. We have gone as far as Kogi. But because of this issue of banditry we cannot move as we used to, all these we have done on the basis of interfaith so we carry people along.

How do you arrive at your choice of Islamic leaders that you work with?

There are different NGOs, different communities and different sects in Islam that we work with, there is no discrimination. At times traditionalists and different faith groups come for the programme. I can tell you that no man of God has visited a mosque whether in Nigeria or internationally like myself.

The interfaith body is a foundation; it is a whole package. We help the IDPs, we help the widows and orphans, physically challenged persons, we have gone to the IDPs in Kajuru and other parts of Southern Kaduna because of the problem there, we have gone to Udawa area, some parts of Chikun. We have been to Barkin Ladi in Plateau State; we always do our bit for the people, speak with the people and reconcile the ones we can. We always do our best.

In all these things that you do, where do you get support from, or you are partnering with the government?

I must tell you that there is no support from the government, either at the federal, state or local government level. We have been doing all these things on our own, at times there are so many things that we want to do but there is no money. At times I even take loans to finance some of the activities, to support the IDPs, widows and others – all we want is to give them a sense of belonging.

We do all these for peace. Like the annual Christmas event, there was a year where we had almost 5000 people in my house – Muslims and Christians. Some people that saw the way Muslims were trooping into my place thought that something was wrong. It was a Christmas day in Sabon Tasha, and people have not seen such a crowd of Muslims coming to Sabon Tasha to celebrate Christmas.

What effort have you made to expand your scope of partnership especially with the government, because you said at times you borrow money?

We have not approached the government because anything

Buruyou try to do with the government, its officials always try to politicize it. Many of them, their interest we have realized over the years is not to assist the general public. Many of them also have their sentiments that do not favour what we are doing, religious, tribal or otherwise.

I have learnt over the years that instead of losing sight of what is happening, it is better for me to do it the way we are doing it, so that people will not come in and want to change the vision that we have. Some might not also give the type of cooperation that you want.

I have been doing this for a long time. During all these administrations, the only Governor in Kaduna State that called me to tell me about the good work I was doing was Ramalan Yero. He invited me to the Government House, but I did not go. I later met with him after he left office at a marriage ceremony. I just do my thing and that is all.

A new election season is here. Have you done anything to sensitize politicians ahead of the polls, because of some of the reports of violence, especially in Kaduna State?

I have actually met with some politicians. I have also spoken with some that have called me. For example, I have met with Kola Abiola of the PRP; he asked for a visit and he came to my house here in Kaduna. I gave him my advice. I have also met with some politicians in the state here. What I do is that I go to their political office; I don’t go to their houses. I speak with them against the use of thugs, I speak against do-or-die in politics, going to PDP office, APC office, speaking with stakeholders, going on radio, television stations, I give them my candid advice. That is the way I have been doing my things.

I can tell you that people used to say that I am being sponsored by the government, others say it is Christian bodies, others say it is Islamic bodies, but none of them have evidence. If they do, they will present it. Some even hate what we do, because they see the relationship between Christians and Muslims and they are not happy.

You see what some politicians are doing; it is not in the interest of the country, injustice everywhere; criminality everywhere, in all these issues we call for mediation, dialogue and reconciliation, but many of them are not interested in that. Some people even attack me when I call for dialogue between warring parties, all we want is peace in the country and everything we have at our disposal should be used as far as it is not evil. Anything we do to achieve peace is not too much, in as much as we don’t violate our constitution or any religious belief. I can tell you some Christians and Muslims alike are not comfortable with what we do.

What is the way forward?

Let there be justice and fairness to all, whether you are Muslim, Christian, politician or a leader anywhere, be fair to those around you, let there be justice. Let the government at all levels calls for peace and if need be dialogue with those responsible for the insecurity in the country. Let there be dialogue and mediation at all levels, because these people causing problems here and there have leaders.

If not they will not succeed. Also as we approach the elections Nigerians should stop voting for candidates on the basis of tribe, region or religion. They should vote for people they feel love this country, love the people, patriotic and ready to do justice to all parts of the country.

