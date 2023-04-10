Arts & Entertainments News

Actress Mercy Johnson Reveals How She Keeps Her Children Busy During Holidays (Video)

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed how she keeps her four kids busy during the holidays.

Being a mom with four kids, is not easy, but in mercy’s case she so much adores children,and amidst tight schedules, she still finds time to bond with her children.

The actress shared a video via her instagram page of her with a water pipe with her kids beside her lying facing a bowl filled with water, Mercy Johnson stated that she has been looking for a creative way to keep her busy during the holidays.

The movie star disclosed what she have to do to keep her children busy during the holiday,than her husband, Prince Odi Okojie who always spank their son as she stated that she always pleaded with him to spank him less.

The mother of four who isn’t stopping in her fun games for her kids, pleaded with her fans to recommend fun places for her and her kids.

“When I say @princeodiokojie should spank my Henry less, you see? Lol holiday is here and I need to keep @theokojiekids busy…more games loading….Biko recommendations for fun places for kids….”.

Watch video below 👇

This isn’t the first time, the movie star has proven to be the best mother to her kids.

Since welcoming her kids, Mercy Johnson has learned to engage in several Kids’ activities to keep her children entertained.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News

Johnson, Sunak reject calls to resign over lockdown fines

Posted on Author Reporter

  Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have pledged to stay in post despite being fined by police for breaking lockdown rules in Downing Street in June 2020. The prime minister, the chancellor and the PM’s wife all received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering for the PM in No 10, reports the BBC. […]
News

Twitter ban: Free speech under attack – Trump Jr

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump Jr., son of outgoing US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, protested the permanent ban on his father’s account by Twitter and some other social media platforms. According to him, free speech is under attack with the various censorships by big Silicon Valley companies. “Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like […]
News

Trump Covid diagnosis shortens Pompeo’s Asia trip  

Posted on Author Reporter

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will cut short his trip to east Asia following the hospitalisation of Donald Trump with Covid-19. Pompeo would leave for Japan on Sunday but would not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned, the State Department said. Pompeo was meant to visit all three countries from […]

Leave a Reply