Actress Mercy Johnson Reveals How She Keeps Her Children Busy During Holidays (Video)

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has revealed how she keeps her four kids busy during the holidays.

Being a mom with four kids, is not easy, but in mercy’s case she so much adores children,and amidst tight schedules, she still finds time to bond with her children.

The actress shared a video via her instagram page of her with a water pipe with her kids beside her lying facing a bowl filled with water, Mercy Johnson stated that she has been looking for a creative way to keep her busy during the holidays.

The movie star disclosed what she have to do to keep her children busy during the holiday,than her husband, Prince Odi Okojie who always spank their son as she stated that she always pleaded with him to spank him less.

The mother of four who isn’t stopping in her fun games for her kids, pleaded with her fans to recommend fun places for her and her kids.

“When I say @princeodiokojie should spank my Henry less, you see? Lol holiday is here and I need to keep @theokojiekids busy…more games loading….Biko recommendations for fun places for kids….”.

Watch video below 👇

This isn’t the first time, the movie star has proven to be the best mother to her kids.

Since welcoming her kids, Mercy Johnson has learned to engage in several Kids’ activities to keep her children entertained.

