Why my third album’s titled No Limit, by Oseghale

Pastor Mercy Oseghale is an award-winning contemporary gospel singer and songwriter. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her third album, No Limit, which was released recently. Her style of music is a beautiful blend of genres, including reggae, hip hop, and gospel. She also talks about why her style of music changed and her thoughts about Gospel music

Why did it take this long before releasing another album, or is it deliberate?

Yes, it was deliberate because I needed to redefine myself. I needed to really be sure that’s what God wants me to do. Deliverance ministry is a very secular one. And then we’re not a secular artists; we’re ministers of God through music. So I needed to redefine and see what I’m doing to be sure that’s what God wants me to do, not because I have the voice or I have what it takes to just get into the studio. So that’s why it took so long.

Your third album, which was released on the 14th of January in all the various musical platforms, has 16 tracks. Don’t you think it is too loaded?

Yes, somebody may ask: Why is it that loaded? It has a lot; it just keep coming and coming, because I’ve been out of it for a while so I have a lot.

Why did you change your style of music?

My style of music changed; my lyrics changed. A lot of things changed. And that’s why this album is titled ‘No Limit’ because we trust God to take us to the ends of the earth.

In this album you seem to explore other genres of music apart from Gospel. Is it deliberate or a coincidence?

For every creative person, music is dynamic, so inspiration comes from God, from the Holy Spirit. And then you just discover certain things you write and you wonder, where is this coming from? There’s one of the tracks, it is titled ‘Nothing Matters’, and it is like five stanzas. Somebody said this is a hymn, and I said, literally God wrote that song and just gave it to me because I literarily got song in the middle of my prayers. It just kept coming and I just took my phone I recorded it and then I started writing after I recorded it. So the style is not determined by you. You just discovered that something comes to your spirit from the Lord and then you you just sing it. And by the time you and your producer meet you just discover something beautiful is coming out of it. So, why it changed is because of dimensions, everyday we learn; everyday new thing comes to us. That’s what literarily happens to creative people. Music is not static; today you do this, and tomorrow you are doing another one.

Early last year, you released a single titled Ebiniwo and it is one of the songs in your new album which was released penultimate Saturday. Tell us the unique this about Ebiniwo…

Ebiniwo is actually an Easter song. ‘Ebiniwo means He is risen. You know about the story in the book of Matthew, when Jesus died and on the third day, Mary and Martha went to the tomb. They wanted to anointing Him and then they discovered that He was no longer there. And then they went to the disciples to say He’s risen; He is no longer there. And because Jesus is risen, nothing is permitted to hold us down. So ‘Ebiniwo is reaffirming our Christian faith in the resurrection of Christ. The Bible says, if Christ be now risen, our our faith is in Christ. And because Jesus is risen, the word’ Ebiniwo in the Igbo language means He’s risen. So the song is actually emphasising the death and resurrection of Christ is what gives us the victory which we actually enjoy in the Christian faith. So that’s basically what Ebiniwo is about.

What informed the choice of the title No Limit?

Because I left music for a while, I needed to follow God. And I said, God, I’m going to listen, I’m going to hear. I just follow the instruction. When we were about to choose the title, I got back to the Holy Spirit. Various ideas kept coming, and I needed confirmation. As soon as this came, I checked with my pastor, Pastor Philip Oseghale; I checked a few persons. And it was done in my spirit that No Limit is it. Like I said, in the season where we are as a nation, in the season where we are everywhee i th world, the Bible says that those that know their God shall be strong and they shall do exploit. So what I’m saying to everyone who will listen to this album, everyone on the face of the earth that we share this album that there is no limit. I mean, if you are limited, it means you are the one limiting yourself. Because Jesus died and he rose again, His resurrection gave us open doors. The sky’s not even our limits because God is not in this sky, He’s seated up in heaven. And the Bible say we are seated with Him far above principalities and powers. No Limit also talks about going far. And then Invade. So all of this is saying that in whatever situation that find yourself know that you cannot be limited.

Can you shed more light on Idinma?

Idinma is a story of creation. You know in the book of Genesis in the Bible, it says God created all things. And after He had created, He look at it and saw that it is good. So the storyline is in the book of Genesis. What it says God indeed you are good. The nature of God is goodness. God is the Express is the expression of the word good. So when you think of good, you think of God. So Idinma is actually saying: You are good, you are good. God you are good. If you look at this album No Limit, whatever your genre of music or gospel, whether reggae, hiphop, Afrocentric, whatever is your genre, you have all of them infused in this album. If you listen to ‘Wait’ where I featured…, at the point you hear the root reggae. If you’re the type who likes to worship, there a worship medley where you have about six songs. This album more than the regular album which will take like him, which will take like 12 or 15 tracks, but this one is a 16-track album, and it’s loaded. So whatever is your genre as a Christian one of the songs will definitely minister to you, whether you’re black or white, or whatever is your culture you will see the one that suits you. So it is not limited. If you are the type that likes the Afro sound; if you’re the type who likes pure gospel, will hear it. If you’re the type who like the classic, you will hear it. Everything is embedded in this album, so it is really loaded.

What were the challenges? The major challenges?

A lot. I started working on the album 2019, and the following year was the COVID-19 pandemic. Then everybody was home. So at the time I was writing lyrics and then I was going back and forth with my producers. I worked with various producers, I worked with Wole Adesina, I worked with Samuel Ibe; I worked Cobhams Asuquo; I worked with Imalex. I worked with a handful of them. And then was working from one studio to the other. I worked with Kodash recorded, where I recorded Naughty Man. I worked with a guy, Jonathan, in South Africa. Connecting all of these was capital intensive. And then my husband, God bless him for me. It was literally from the family finances that we were doing it because he saw that’s my passion and he was there to support me. So one of the major challenges I faced is having to meet up with the bills. You know, in the Gospel circle, God helps you to do everything. Until you have become a household name nobody really wants to believe in you. But the Bible says, whatever your hand finds to do, do it. So what we are doing, even in the midst of the challenges, we know that the Lord will take control.

What is your opinion about the Gospel music sector in Nigeria?

The gospel music sector in Nigeria is now regenerated sector. We’re no longer called gospel artists; we’re called gospel music ministers, which is a new revolution, and which I’m glad about. because I’m glad about. I mean, you can now distinguish those who are gospel atists and those who are not. I mean, we’re not dragging stage; everybody has their lane. And then when a child og God comes on stage and when a minister of the word is ministering through music.

It is different from when you hear the secular musician. We are taking the gospel through music to set captives free. It’s not a show of what I have; it is the grace of God that we carry, and I am so excited. I said, God bless everyone, every gospel music minister. There’s no one that is small; no one that is big. Everyone in their little, in their little spaces are doing great things. that young gospel music is doing across the world. Thank you all the music ministers and God bless you all. Keep doing what you’re doing, no matter where you are, no matter what, don’t be discouraged. Even if it is in just your local church that you’re known keep doing it. One day the Lord will reward us.

