Why Nasarawa should produce next APC national chairman – Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, in this interview, speaks on why some major stakeholders in the state recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the bid by the state chapter of the party to produce the next National Chairman of the party. Cheke Emmanuel reports

Nasarawa State seems to be heading to a one-party state given the gale of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by members of the opposition political parties. How do you intend to manage all the stakeholders in one party?

I don’t think that anyone will take all the credit but since we came in as an administration, we have worked as a team, we have been very truthful, we don’t have anything to hide, we don’t deceive people, we say everything from the heart. I think that has helped us because what I mean by that is that we keep saying that we are inclusive of government, and saying that we are inclusive, we have to show that we are inclusive.

We have many communities that did not vote for us but because they are citizens of Nasarawa State, we have qualified people from these areas appointed to be part of this administration. So, that’s my own definition of inclusiveness. Every time there’s an opportunity to discuss about the interest of Nasarawa State, we invite people beyond just our party. We invite people from other parties, anytime an opportunity or some kind of intervention comes to Nasarawa State as a result of either the challenges of the economy. So, we are walking with them and we have vindicated in words and in action that we are actually for all. Therefore, when people are leaving other parties to come to us, we believe very strongly that it as a result our action and work.

You said during the APC registration/ revalidation exercise that the party should look the direction of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and Nasarawa State for the position of national chairman. What are you doing to mobilise support for Senator Tanko Almakura’s chairmanship candidature

I have gone beyond advice now. We are campaigning; we are going round. I have been in contact with all the major stakeholders of the APC and we strongly believe that what we are asking for is not too much for the party to do. What we are asking for will also help keep the party together. I will tell you that I am just making a plea and I have gotten to the stage of making consultations, speaking with the right people and all the decision makers. I am specifically speaking with my colleagues, the governors. So, we are doing everything to ensure that we plead for this position to come to Nasarawa State.

I am in full swing, I didn’t want to go half swing, I am saying that I strongly believe that the position APC national chairman should come to the North Central, Nasarawa State in particular, and I always believe that. I don’t want to stop at just the position of APC national chairman coming to the North Central without mentioning Nasarawa State because that’s why I said that I am going full swing. We’re not just saying that for the sake of saying it.

APC is actually a product of alliance between three former independent political parties, the CPC, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). The two other members of the alliance have produced the national chairman of the party twice. The only one that has not produced so far is CPC, and if you are talking of CPC, Nasarawa is the only state that joined the APC alliance as a CPC controlled state.

That serves as a justification for the demand we are making. I don’t want people to feel that the person I am looking at for the position is not the right person because of one reason or the other; let the position come to Nasarawa. If you Algive us the position, you are sincere to CPC first because we are the only state that joined the alliance. Right now, I think we have gone full swing; we are campaigning for people like Tanko Al-makura to take. We are not hiding that stand.

You are one of the few governors in the country, who embraced the National Livestock Transformation Programme of the Federal Government.What is the idea behind this programme?

Let me correct that impression. Actually, what people didn’t understand is that livestock was there before our administration came in May, 2019. Before we came in, 24 states had already indicated entrance and Nasarawa was one of those states. So, all I did was in line with everything I have done with the administration of Tanko Al-makura. I didn’t abandon, I tried to complete it, and the NNTP was one of them. Nasarawa State was one of the states that was there. When I came and saw the reality of our children, I saw the reality of our security challenges; I felt very strongly, that this will help Nasarawa State greatly.

There are other states that didn’t wait for NNTP. Kaduna and Zamfara for instance have the resources, so they have gone beyond waiting for NNTP. They went ahead and started, and when they started, the reality is in line with exactly what the NNTP has done. Okay, you said we are going to develop a site, in this site we are going to have another town in the site, we will have a school for the people, we will have a police station for security of the people and we will have water for the people.

But all these things cost money and that’s what the NNTP is about to do. Since we didn’t have the money in Nasarawa, instead of just saying until we have the money, I became more interested in NNTP and when they were inspecting the site to recommend which state should do it, we impressed them more than any other state because we were more prepared for it. We became committed to it, and that’s why they selected Nasarawa to be part of the three pilot states.

Your administration entered into an agreement with a private firm to develop a housing estate at the Peninsular, which this is coming 30 years after the project was initiated. What are the derivable benefits of this partnership?

About the Peninsula Estate that you mentioned, we inherited a site that had a lot of controversies, and it didn’t start from even the first executive governor of the state, Abdullahi Adamu. It started far before his administration. It started from Plateau State; some of the areas were allocated to multiple owners. Then, there is the fact that some of them were not compensated and all that. There are so many different problems.

But you see, during the era of Tanko Al-makura, so that we can allocate the land to individuals for them to pay. It is similar to what we inherited with the Orange Market. We computed and allowed the policy of the governor at the time, but the allocation that we have done, it wasn’t a very good experience for us in the sense of the development. Two years after the allocation, a lot of people are looking for other people to sell the allocation to. I think only about three or four people have recovered over 100 plots of land are actually constructed.

So, in reality, the state government is burdened with the fact that it is the one who continues to pay for the maintenance of the place we have already allocated. So, that is the driving force for us saying let us look for a housing developer, who will come and build the houses and sell to people.

If it is a housing developer, most likely, he will borrow the money, so he better build houses that can easily be sold. By building the houses, we will now continue to begin to generate revenue for the state government. If we had done site and services at the Peninsula, we would’ve been able to generate, may be roughly about N2 billion, but with this particular arrangement we have, by the time they finish building the houses and they are sold at the rate they were given, we will be generating about N9 billion.

So, we say we will wait a little bit for the houses to be completed and be sold, and I will tell you that the benefits are immeasurable. With the state-of the art-houses being built, citizens of Nasarawa State can go there and work. The commercial areas that are going to be developed, people from Nasarawa will go there and work. Things like that are what things we are looking forward to. So, we are looking at the economic exercise that is going on there rather than the monetary part..

Your administration earmarked N14 billion in this year’s budget for construction of a befitting state secretariat complex and dualization of Shendam road juction to Akurba, How far have you gone with these projects.

You mentioned construction of a new secretariat complex; our secretariat is actually a dream for us.This administration has a dream, we dream to be able to have a secretariat because right now, our ministries and other parastatals are not in one place. You ask where is the Ministry of Local Government, it is there; where is the ministry of works, it is up there. We are all over the place, all over the town.

So, we said as a government, let us have a secretariat and say this is the site where once you go, every ministry is there, even the office of the SSG is there, the small one there, and there you can go in and see that one and follow up, and there you see the corresponding chapels, where is their office, all is down there.

So, that’s just the whole idea of having a secretariat. As you said, the money is not there. You know the way the press report their matters, nobody said that I am going to pay N14 billion right now. What we did with the project was that we provided N1 billion so that we can start, we may not be the ones to complete it.

It is just like the banquet hall, it is another administration that will come and complete it, but what we estimated is N14 billion. By the time it is complete in the next two to seven years from now, we will spend N14 billion, may be even more than that.

I think that’s the idea but a lot of people are making a mistake by saying that we don’t have 14 billion anywhere to spend. It is going to be a process but I don’t think the press works in such a way that will start explaining things like things because it is going to take a lot of space, so the press will just give you the bullet points, the N14 billion we discussed and everybody will be worried about where the N14 billion will come from, all forms of argument and so.

I think that’s what happened on that. On the dualization of the road; it is actually is something I think that Nasarawa State needs because every state you go to, the road leading to the government house, whether it is federal highway or state highway, it is dualized. One of the things delaying the Shendam road project is that it is a federal highway, and before you touch a federal road, you must talk to the Federal Ministry of Works. We have gone to them but they said they needed to see the design. We sent them the design, they said they needed to see the drawings, and we sent them the drawings.

We asked them from the beginning that since it is a federal road, will they be able to pay us back by the time we complete the project. They said no, we will not pay you, we said no problem. So, we said what else do you need, they said they need approval, so we are waiting for that approval.

Recently you raised the alarm that Boko Haram is regrouping in some parts of Nasarawa State. What practical steps have you taken to check activities of these criminal elements in the state?

Well, I have tried as much as possible to expatiate and explain what we meant in that area so that people will not panic that Boko Haram has moved from Borno State to Nasarawa State. It was not what happened. What happened was that around 2016, a group was actually sent packing out of Niger State and its members came and settled down until Nasarawa State.

They came to Utu, in Toto Local Government Area, a village where they used to be. They now started having sympathy for Boko Haram and paying allegiance to the group. How did we get to know about this? We heard directly from the captured women and children when they were dislodged. They were the people that told us the entire story, when it started, when they paid allegiance to Boko Haram and so on. But as I said, Mr. President came in and supported the state and we had a joint operation of the police and the military and they were able to dislodge the people. That’s why we captured their families, but unfortunately, some of them that same year began to support and pay allegiance to Boko Haram. Again, the police and the military came and dislodge them.

Are they completely out of Nasarawa State?

I will not say yes yet but they no longer gather in large numbers like they used to do because they were over three thousand in Otu. Now, do we have up to 100 of them in any particular location? Most likely, a few of them here and there but a majority of their leaders that we were tracking have left Nasarawa State for other states.

